Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives helps island students discover a world beneath the waves

MALDIVES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives successfully completed a six-day PADI Open Water Diver certification programme for a selected group of students from Keyodhoo and Felidhoo schools, as part of its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives focused on youth development, environmental awareness, and community engagement.The programme was designed not only to provide internationally recognised diving qualifications but also to instil a sense of responsibility towards the Maldives’ delicate marine ecosystems, while opening pathways for future careers in marine tourism. This transformative journey was delivered in partnership with Dive & Sail, the resort’s PADI-certified diving centre, with full support from the participating schools.Nine students, aged between 16 and 18, were carefully selected for their academic promise and curiosity about marine life. Over six days, they progressed from classroom learning to the open waters of the lagoon, experiencing first-hand the beauty and fragility of the coral reefs surrounding their islands.Programme highlights:• Classroom sessions: Introduction to diving theory, safety protocols, equipment use, and environmental conservation principles.• Confined water training: Practical skill development in controlled water environments to build confidence and competence.• Open water dives: Culminating in supervised dives in the lagoon and reef areas, students applied their training in a real marine environment, earning internationally recognised certificationThe training emphasised safe diving practices, reef protection, and respect for marine biodiversity. Beyond technical skills, the programme strengthened engagement between Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives and neighbouring island communities, fostering collaboration and long-term development opportunities.The initiative concluded with an award ceremony at the resort, where participants received their PADI Open Water Diver certifications in the presence of representatives from Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, Dive & Sail, and partner schools.Commenting on the programme, Area General Manager of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives, Sanjeeva Perera, says “This programme reflects our commitment to integrating education, environmental responsibility, and community development. By supporting students from Keyodhoo and Felidhoo, we aim to contribute to building skills that are relevant to the future of marine tourism while encouraging responsible stewardship of our ocean resources.”Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives continues to support the social and economic development of neighbouring island communities, while inspiring the next generation of marine professionals and ocean stewards. By combining education, hands-on experience, and community engagement, the resort is helping young islanders turn curiosity into opportunity.

