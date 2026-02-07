Medical Device Security Market to Reach USD 22.69 Billion by 2034, Growing at 13.39% CAGR Globally

Global medical device security market growth driven by rising cyberattacks and rapid expansion of IoMT and connected care.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global medical device security market is experiencing rapid growth as healthcare organizations increasingly rely on connected medical technologies and Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) ecosystems. According to Fortune Business Insights, the market was valued at USD 7.29 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 8.30 billion in 2026 to USD 22.69 billion by 2034, registering a strong CAGR of 13.39% during the forecast period.Market OverviewMedical device security solutions are designed to protect connected and embedded medical devices from cyber threats, ransomware, and unauthorized access. As hospitals and healthcare systems adopt networked devices such as infusion pumps, patient monitors, imaging systems, and implantable devices, the attack surface for cybercriminals has expanded significantly. This has elevated cybersecurity from a compliance requirement to a critical patient safety and operational priority.The growing adoption of electronic health records (EHRs), telehealth platforms, and cloud-based healthcare systems further increases the need for secure device connectivity. Cyber incidents targeting healthcare infrastructure can disrupt clinical workflows, compromise sensitive patient data, and pose direct risks to patient safety. As a result, healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and payers are increasingly investing in comprehensive device security platforms to ensure regulatory compliance, protect clinical operations, and maintain trust.Request a sample PDF:-Market SegmentationBy offering, the medical device security market is segmented into solutions and services. The solutions segment is expected to account for the largest market share. This dominance is attributed to high adoption of encryption, antivirus, identity and access management, compliance management, and disaster recovery solutions. Healthcare enterprises increasingly deploy these technologies to monitor device behavior, enforce security policies, and protect connected medical assets.The services segment, which includes managed and professional services, is projected to grow at a faster pace, registering a CAGR of 16.14% during the forecast period. This growth reflects increasing demand for outsourced security monitoring, vulnerability management, compliance support, and incident response services, particularly among large hospital networks with complex device environments.By type, the market is segmented into network & IoMT security, endpoint security, application security, cloud security, and others. Network & IoMT security dominated the market in 2025. The segment’s leadership is driven by the rapid growth of connected medical devices and the need to secure devices at the network layer using traffic analysis, segmentation, and anomaly detection. Application security and cloud security are also expected to witness strong growth due to increasing adoption of cloud-based healthcare platforms.By end user, the market is segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, medical device manufacturers (MDMs), and others. Healthcare providers dominate the market and are expected to hold approximately 76.99% share in 2026. Hospitals and health systems manage large fleets of connected devices, making them the primary customers for IoMT security platforms and managed security services.Key PlayersThe global medical device security market has a semi-consolidated competitive structure, with several specialized cybersecurity and healthcare technology companies holding significant market positions. Leading players include Palo Alto Networks, Medcrypt, Forescout, and ORDR.Other prominent companies operating in the market include Armis Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Axonius, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and GE HealthCare. These companies focus on expanding their medical device security portfolios through innovation, partnerships, and acquisitions.Speack To Analyst:-Report CoverageThe Fortune Business Insights report provides comprehensive analysis of the medical device security market across offerings, types, end users, and regions. The study period spans from 2021 to 2034, with 2025 as the base year and historical data from 2021 to 2024.The report includes detailed market sizing, growth forecasts, competitive landscape analysis, and regional outlook. It also evaluates emerging trends such as AI-driven security, cloud-based protection, and regulatory-driven cybersecurity investments. In addition, the report covers strategic developments including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and new product launches that shape the competitive environment.Drivers and RestraintsOne of the primary drivers of the medical device security market is the rising incidence of ransomware attacks and cyber threats targeting healthcare networks. The increasing connectivity of medical devices within IoMT ecosystems makes healthcare systems more vulnerable to cyberattacks, driving strong demand for advanced security solutions.Another key driver is the rapid expansion of connected care technologies, including telehealth, remote patient monitoring, and cloud-connected medical devices. These technologies extend care beyond hospital settings but also increase cybersecurity risks, reinforcing the need for robust device protection.Regulatory requirements related to patient data protection and medical device cybersecurity also support market growth. Healthcare organizations must comply with evolving cybersecurity guidelines and data protection regulations, which drives investments in device security platforms and compliance solutions.Regional InsightsNorth America dominates the global medical device security market. The region was valued at USD 2.81 billion in 2024 and USD 3.21 billion in 2025. Strong adoption of connected medical technologies, increasing cyber threats, and strict regulatory guidance support regional leadership. The United States represents the largest national market within North America.Europe is the second-largest region and is projected to reach USD 2.08 billion by 2026. Growth is driven by strict data protection regulations, national cybersecurity strategies, and rising investments in connected healthcare infrastructure across countries such as Germany, the U.K., and France.Asia Pacific is expected to reach USD 1.89 billion in 2026, supported by rapid healthcare digitization, expanding hospital infrastructure, and rising awareness of cybersecurity risks in countries such as China, Japan, and India. China’s market is estimated at USD 0.63 billion in 2026, while Japan is projected at USD 0.46 billion. In December 2025, SEALSQ Corp entered the healthcare industry through its subsidiary IC'Alps, delivering post-quantum protection solutions for next-generation medical devices.

