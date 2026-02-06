Metalworking Fluids Market Projected to Reach $18.98 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Analysis by Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The metalworking fluids market has been experiencing significant growth recently, driven by advancements in various manufacturing sectors and evolving industry demands. As the need for efficient machining and sustainable production increases, this market is set to expand further. Let’s explore the current market size, driving factors, regional trends, and the outlook for metalworking fluids.

Market Size and Anticipated Growth in the Metalworking Fluids Market

The metalworking fluids market growth has demonstrated robust growth over recent years. It is projected to increase from $13.5 billion in 2025 to $14.5 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This expansion during the historical period can be linked to the development of metal fabrication industries, the rising scale of automotive manufacturing, wider adoption of CNC machining, growing demand for improved machining efficiency, and the prevalent use of mineral oil-based fluids.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $18.98 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.0%. Factors driving growth in this forecast period include a transition toward sustainable manufacturing practices, increased machining of electric vehicle components, growth in aerospace precision parts manufacturing, heightened attention to worker safety, and rising demand for low-emission fluids. Emerging trends during this time feature greater adoption of bio-based metalworking fluids, increased need for high-performance coolants, wider use in precision machining, expansion of environmentally compliant lubricants, and a stronger focus on optimizing tool life.

Understanding the Role and Function of Metalworking Fluids

Metalworking fluids play a crucial role in enhancing the performance of workpieces by continuously removing dust, chips, and swarf from both the cutting tool and the surface of the workpiece. These fluids, a combination of oils and other substances, are applied to cool and lubricate metal components during machining, crushing, or milling operations. By reducing heat and friction between the cutting tool and the workpiece, metalworking fluids help prevent burning and smoking, ensuring smoother and more precise production processes.

Factors Contributing to Market Growth in Metalworking Fluids

One of the main drivers of growth in the metalworking fluids market is the expanding automotive industry. This sector comprises a wide range of businesses involved in designing, developing, producing, marketing, and selling automobiles. Automobile manufacturers rely heavily on metalworking fluids to minimize heat and friction during cutting and grinding processes throughout car parts manufacturing.

For example, in July 2023, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (a UK-based trade association) reported an 11.7% rise in UK car production during the first half of 2023, totaling 450,168 units. June alone saw a 16.2% increase, marking the fifth straight month of growth. Since January, factories produced an additional 47,037 units, largely driven by a 13.6% jump in exports, which accounted for 359,940 units or 80% of total output. Domestic production also grew by 4.5% to 90,228 units. This upward trend in automotive manufacturing is significantly propelling the demand for metalworking fluids.

Regional Dynamics Shaping the Metalworking Fluids Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for metalworking fluids, followed by North America as the second-largest. The metalworking fluids market report covers several key geographical areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. These regions collectively offer a comprehensive view of the global market trends and growth opportunities.

