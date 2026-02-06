Coalition analysis examines impact of site-neutral payment proposals

Submit Release
The Coalition to Strengthen America’s Healthcare Feb. 5 released a new research brief examining the impact of proposed site-neutral payment policies on hospitals and patient access to care. The analysis found that expanding site-neutral payment proposals would significantly weaken hospitals’ ability to sustain essential services, including emergency, maternity and behavioral health care. Conducted by FTI Consulting, the analysis evaluates Medicare payment proposals modeled on recommendations from the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission and assesses their impact on hospital financial stability, critical service lines and patient access to care. The AHA is a founding member of the Coalition.

