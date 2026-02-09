The Motor Vehicle Engine, Power Train, and Parts Market is projected to reach USD 1218.19 billion by 2030

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The motor vehicle engine, powertrain, and parts sector plays a crucial role in the automotive industry, consistently showing strong growth due to technological advancements and evolving market needs. This market reflects ongoing changes driven by emerging vehicle types and increasing demand for improved vehicle performance and efficiency. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, and regional dynamics shaping this industry.

Market Size Outlook for the Motor Vehicle Engine, Power Train, and Parts Market

The motor vehicle engine, powertrain, and parts market has experienced significant expansion in recent years. It is projected to grow from $877.47 billion in 2025 to $931.63 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This historic growth has been supported by the rising production of internal combustion engine vehicles, increased global vehicle manufacturing, greater demand for enhanced vehicle performance, advancements in drivetrain technology, and replacement needs in the aftermarket segment.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $1218.19 billion by 2030 with an accelerated CAGR of 6.9%. Future growth will likely be driven by the electrification of vehicle fleets, the adoption of hybrid powertrains, stricter emission standards, a demand for more efficient drivetrains, and the expanding presence of electric vehicle powertrain components. Key market trends include a shift toward electrified powertrains, greater integration of advanced transmission systems, growing demand for lightweight engine parts, the development of modular powertrain architectures, and increased efforts to optimize fuel efficiency.

Understanding the Core Components of the Motor Vehicle Engine, Power Train, and Parts Industry

This industry covers essential vehicle systems and parts that ensure smooth operation and optimal performance. The engine acts as the fundamental power source, converting fuel or electric energy into mechanical force to drive the vehicle. The powertrain is responsible for transferring this power efficiently from the engine to the wheels, facilitating vehicle movement and control. Meanwhile, the various parts within this sector contribute to maximizing performance, fuel economy, and emissions management, thereby playing a vital role in the overall vehicle function.

Growing Popularity of Electric Vehicles Boosts Market Demand

One of the strongest forces propelling the motor vehicle engine, powertrain, and parts market is the rising adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). EVs rely on electric motors powered by battery-stored electricity, presenting a major transformation in automotive technology. These vehicles incorporate advanced engines, electric powertrains, and specialized components designed to improve performance, sustainability, and efficiency. For example, the International Energy Agency reported that global EV sales reached 10 million in 2022 and are forecasted to increase to 14 million in 2023. This surge clearly demonstrates how the rising EV market is driving demand within the engine, powertrain, and parts sector.

Aftermarket Parts Demand Fuels Further Market Expansion

Another vital factor supporting growth in the motor vehicle engine, powertrain, and parts market is the increasing demand for aftermarket components. Aftermarket parts refer to products not manufactured by the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) but used as replacements or upgrades for existing vehicle systems. These parts serve various purposes, including maintenance, performance enhancement, cost-effective replacements, and vehicle customization. Typically, aftermarket components offer similar or even superior quality compared to OEM parts at a lower cost. As an example, in June 2024, the Auto Care Association reported that U.S. light-duty aftermarket sales grew by 8.6% in 2023, reaching $392 billion and exceeding earlier projections of 8.1%. The association expects a 5.9% growth in 2024, with the total automotive aftermarket for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles projected to hit $617.3 billion by 2027. This rising demand for aftermarket solutions is a significant driver in the ongoing expansion of this market.

Regions Leading Growth in the Motor Vehicle Engine, Power Train, and Parts Market

In 2025, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of the motor vehicle engine, powertrain, and parts market, underscoring its dominant position globally. Western Europe ranked as the second largest region in this market. The comprehensive market analysis also encompasses areas such as South East Asia, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on regional performance and emerging opportunities worldwide.

