Service Trucks Market Expected to Grow to USD 58.42 Billion by 2030 with an 8.4% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Service Trucks Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The service trucks market is an essential component of the broader infrastructure and utility sectors, playing a critical role in on-site maintenance and support services. As urbanization and industrial activities expand, the demand for efficient service vehicles continues to rise, signaling a promising future for this market. Let’s delve into the market size, growth drivers, regional leadership, and key trends shaping the service trucks industry.

Service Trucks Market Size and Growth Projections Through 2026

The service trucks market has demonstrated significant expansion in recent years, increasing from $38.99 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $42.37 billion in 2026. This growth translates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The robust rise in the past years can be linked to growing needs in infrastructure upkeep, the expanding utility service sector, heavy reliance on internal combustion engine-powered fleets, a surge in construction activities, and the broadening scope of field service operations.

Download a free sample of the service trucks market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19694&type=smp

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $58.42 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.4%. Factors contributing to this future growth include the electrification of service vehicle fleets, incorporation of smart fleet management systems, increased investments in urban infrastructure, a higher demand for rapid response services, and a strong push toward sustainability-driven upgrades of fleets. Important trends during this forecast period will include the rise of mobile on-site repair services, broader adoption of electric service trucks, integration of telematics and fleet monitoring technologies, growing demand for custom-built service bodies, and expanded applications in emergency response.

Understanding Service Trucks and Their Role

Service trucks are specially outfitted vehicles carrying essential tools, equipment, and supplies to facilitate maintenance, repair, and support directly at service locations. They serve multiple purposes such as vehicle repairs, emergency assistance, and servicing machinery or equipment when access to a traditional workshop or service center is unavailable or inconvenient.

View the full service trucks market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/service-trucks-global-market-report

Key Drivers Behind Service Trucks Market Expansion

One of the primary factors propelling the growth of the service trucks market is the rising activity within the construction industry. This industry encompasses planning, designing, and building various infrastructure and buildings, including residential, commercial, and industrial projects. The surge in construction is driven by factors such as urban development, population increases, growing infrastructure demands, government funding, and advances in building technologies. Service trucks are indispensable in this sector as they provide on-site maintenance and repair, deliver crucial tools and equipment, offer emergency support, and manage routine upkeep of construction vehicles and machinery, all of which help maintain smooth operations and reduce downtime.

For example, in July 2024, the US Census Bureau reported that the value of construction activities in the United States increased from $2.01 trillion in May 2023 to $2.14 trillion in May 2024, illustrating the expanding scale of construction projects. This growth in construction directly supports the rising demand for service trucks to meet on-site operational needs.

The Leading Region in the Service Trucks Market by 2026

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for service trucks. The comprehensive service trucks market analysis encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The dominance of Asia-Pacific is attributed to rapid urbanization, industrial expansion, and large-scale infrastructure projects concentrated in this region, which collectively drive the demand for service trucks.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Service Trucks Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Ship Building And Repairing Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ship-building-and-repairing-global-market-report

Boat Building And Repairing Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/boat-building-and-repairing-global-market-report

Ship Building Market 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ship-building-market

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.