Breaking News Nijigen no Mori 'NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato' Shinobi-Zato Premium Tickets with 'Minato’s Kunai'

On sale starting today, February 6 (Fri) at 12:00 PM

AWAJI, JAPAN, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The sales launch date has been finalized for the "Shinobi-Zato Premium Ticket," which comes with the exclusive "Minato’s Kunai" at "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato," the popular attraction in " Nijigen no Mori " located in Awaji Island, Hyogo, Japan.These tickets will go on sale today, February 6th (Fri) at 12:00 PM on the official Nijigen no Mori ticket website, and will be valid for visits starting from February 12th (Thu) onwards.The "Flying Thunder God Technique" is synonymous with Minato Namikaze. Now, a world-exclusive premium item that perfectly recreates his signature kunai—right down to the teleportation formula engraved on the blade—makes its debut at "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato." Each kunai will be presented in a dedicated wooden box branded with the official Shinobi-Zato seal.At long last, the limited-edition Minato gear that fans have been waiting for is here. Minato fans across the globe, do not miss this chance.■ "Shinobi-Zato Premium Ticket" with "Minato’s Kunai" OverviewSales Start:Reservations begin Friday, February 6, 2026, at 12:00 PM on the Nijigen no Mori Official Ticket Website.Effective Date (Admission):Valid for admission starting from Thursday, February 12, 2026.Contents:This premium ticket set includes a "Gold Ticket" for "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" and the premium merchandise "Minato’s Kunai"—a perfect 1:1 scale recreation of the signature weapon used by one of the series' most popular characters, Minato Namikaze.Price:50,000 Yen (Tax Included)※ This product is manufactured for display purposes only. For safety reasons, swinging, using, or handling this item as an actual tool is strictly prohibited. Please ensure you understand and agree to these terms before making your purchase.Ticket Sales: Tickets are now available at the URL below.Purchase URL:URL：■About “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato”“NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato” is an attraction area themed around the anime NARUTO and BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS, which follows the story of Boruto Uzumaki, the son of Naruto Uzumaki, the protagonist of NARUTO.The area recreates the Hidden Leaf Village, featuring a large Hokage Rock monument and life-size figures of characters from the TV anime series. Visitors can experience the world of the series through interactive attractions, including athletic training activities and a three-dimensional maze.■About Nijigen no Mori (Anime Park Awaji Island)Nijigen no Mori is an anime-themed park located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The park spans approximately 28 times the size of Tokyo Dome and is set within a natural environment.By utilizing digital and interactive technologies, the park offers immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. It features attractions based on Japanese anime, manga, and game content, allowing visitors to engage with these works through multi-sensory activities.The park includes areas themed around well-known titles such as Dragon Quest, Godzilla, NARUTO, and Crayon Shin-chan, recreating the worlds of these works in a natural setting and offering hands-on, experiential attractions.©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

