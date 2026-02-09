Global Biologics Safety Testing Market Trends and Forecast: Industry to Hit USD 11.50 Billion by 2032

Biologics Safety Testing Market Share

The biologics safety testing market is led by key companies such as Merck KGaA, SGS, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BD, Sartorius and more.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biologics safety testing plays a crucial role in detecting contaminants, adventitious agents, and impurities throughout the manufacturing lifecycle. The rising adoption of monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, recombinant proteins, and cell and gene therapies has significantly increased the need for comprehensive safety evaluation. In addition, increased outsourcing of testing services to specialized laboratories and contract research organizations has accelerated market growth. Expansion of testing facilities and investments in advanced laboratory infrastructure further support the rising demand for biologics safety testing solutions.The Biologics Safety Testing Market is experiencing significant momentum, driven by the rapid expansion of biologics, biosimilars, and advanced therapeutic products worldwide. The global biologics safety testing market size was valued at USD 5.90 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 6.40 billion in 2025 to USD 11.50 billion by 2032, registering a robust CAGR of 8.73% during the forecast period.This steady growth highlights the increasing importance of safety testing in ensuring the quality, efficacy, and regulatory compliance of biologics. As biopharmaceutical companies intensify research and development efforts, biologics safety testing has become an integral component of product development and commercialization.Get a Free Sample PDF- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/biologics-safety-testing-market-114846 Market DriversOne of the primary growth drivers is the increasing development of advanced therapies such as cell and gene therapies. These therapies involve complex manufacturing processes that require extensive safety testing to ensure product integrity and patient safety.Another major driver is the surge in clinical trials for biologics, which necessitates strict adherence to regulatory guidelines. Regulatory authorities require extensive safety validation before approving biologics for commercial use, making safety testing indispensable.Technological advancements have also enhanced testing efficiency. Innovations in molecular biology, sequencing technologies, and automated microbiology systems have improved detection sensitivity and reduced turnaround times.Market RestraintsDespite strong growth prospects, the market faces several challenges. High capital investment requirements for establishing advanced biosafety laboratories act as a key restraint. The need for specialized containment facilities, such as biosafety level laboratories, increases operational costs.Additionally, a shortage of skilled professionals with expertise in biologics manufacturing and safety testing poses challenges for market expansion. Strict regulatory compliance requirements further increase complexity and cost for testing service providers.Market OpportunitiesThe adoption of rapid microbiological methods presents a significant opportunity for market players. These methods reduce testing timelines while improving accuracy and consistency.Growing demand for animal-free testing approaches is another emerging opportunity. The use of recombinant and in vitro testing methods supports ethical testing practices and aligns with evolving regulatory expectations.Emerging markets in Asia Pacific and Latin America are also creating new growth avenues, supported by expanding biopharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities and increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure.Market TrendsA key trend shaping the biologics safety testing market is the shift toward automation and digitalization. Automated testing platforms enable higher throughput, reduced human error, and improved data integrity.Another notable trend is the increasing use of next-generation sequencing technologies for viral safety testing. These advanced tools allow comprehensive detection of known and unknown contaminants, enhancing overall product safety.Strategic collaborations between testing service providers and biopharmaceutical manufacturers are becoming increasingly common, enabling faster development timelines and improved testing outcomes.Market SegmentationBy Products and ServicesThe market is segmented into kits and reagents, instruments, and services. The services segment holds a dominant share due to the growing preference for outsourcing complex safety testing activities. Kits and reagents continue to witness steady growth owing to their recurring demand across testing workflows.By Test TypeViral safety and adventitious agent testing accounts for a significant portion of the market, driven by stringent regulatory requirements. Cell line characterization is another fast-growing segment, supported by increasing biologics production.By ApplicationMonoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins represent the largest application segment, reflecting their widespread use in treating chronic and life-threatening diseases. The vaccines segment is also experiencing notable growth due to rising immunization initiatives.By End UserPharmaceutical and biotechnology companies dominate the market as primary end users. Contract research organizations and contract development and manufacturing organizations also contribute significantly, driven by outsourcing trends.Speak to Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/biologics-safety-testing-market-114846 Regional InsightsNorth America holds the largest share of the biologics safety testing market, supported by a strong biopharmaceutical industry and extensive research activities. Europe follows closely, driven by regulatory compliance and innovation in biologics manufacturing.The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness substantial growth due to expanding biologics production capacity, increasing clinical trials, and rising investments in healthcare infrastructure. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are anticipated to experience moderate growth.Competitive LandscapeThe biologics safety testing market is moderately consolidated, with leading players focusing on strategic collaborations, facility expansions, and technological advancements to strengthen their market presence.Key companies operating in the market include Merck KGaA, SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BD, Sartorius AG, Charles River Laboratories, Eurofins Scientific, Lonza, Waters Corporation, Reading Scientific Services Ltd, and Abzena.Future Market ScopeThe future outlook for the biologics safety testing market remains highly positive. Continued advancements in biologics development, coupled with increasing regulatory scrutiny, will sustain long-term demand for safety testing solutions. Ongoing investments in automated testing platforms, next-generation sequencing, and rapid detection technologies are expected to enhance efficiency and scalability. As the biologics pipeline continues to expand, safety testing will remain a critical pillar supporting innovation and patient safety.ConclusionThe global biologics safety testing market is set to witness sustained growth through 2032, driven by rising biologics production, technological advancements, and stringent regulatory requirements. With expanding applications and evolving testing methodologies, the market offers significant opportunities for stakeholders across the biopharmaceutical ecosystem.

