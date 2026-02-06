Five Rivers Landscaping Launches New Website to Expand Professional Landscaping Services in Brisbane

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Five Rivers Landscaping , a professional landscaping company located in Runcorn, Brisbane, is pleased to announce the official launch of its new website, Fiveriverslandscaping.com.au, enhancing access to reliable and high-quality landscaping services in Brisbane and surrounding suburbs.Owned and operated by Parminder Singh, Five Rivers Landscaping provides expert residential and commercial landscaping services across Brisbane, including Runcorn, Sunnybank, Eight Mile Plains, Kuraby, Calamvale, and nearby areas. The new website allows Brisbane homeowners and businesses to easily explore services, view completed projects, and request free landscaping quotes online.Five Rivers Landscaping specializes in a comprehensive range of Brisbane landscaping services, including garden design, lawn installation, turfing, paving, retaining walls, fencing, garden maintenance, and complete outdoor landscaping solutions. The company is known for delivering durable, visually appealing outdoor spaces tailored to Queensland conditions.“The launch of our website is an important milestone in helping more Brisbane customers find professional and trustworthy landscaping services,” said Parminder Singh, Owner of Five Rivers Landscaping. “We aim to be a reliable local landscaping company in Brisbane that delivers quality workmanship, clear communication, and excellent customer satisfaction.”The website is designed to support customers searching for landscapers in Brisbane , landscaping contractors in Runcorn, and affordable landscaping services in South Brisbane. It reflects the company’s commitment to professionalism, transparency, and long-term client relationships.Five Rivers Landscaping continues to serve Brisbane residential landscaping and commercial landscaping projects, helping clients transform outdoor spaces into functional and attractive environments.For more information or to request a free quote, visit

