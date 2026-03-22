Innovative Concrete Solutions Launches Custom Pool & Spa Services, Bringing Resort-Style Backyards to Oregon Homeowners

Vessel Plunge - Innovative Concrete Solutions Pool and Spas Services Vessel Plunge Pool and Spa- Innovative Concrete Solutions Pool and Spas Services Eugene Swimming Pool Contractor Serving Lane County, Oregon

EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovative Concrete Solutions , a leading concrete contractor servicing Lane County and the Willamette Valley, is pleased to announce the expansion of its service offerings to include fully custom pool and spa design and installation. With both gunite and fiberglass options, the company is poised to transform ordinary residential landscapes into private resort-style retreats. https://innovativeconcreteor.com/pools-and-spas/ “At Innovative Concrete Solutions, we believe every homeowner should feel like they’re on vacation without ever leaving home,” said Todd Heiller. “Our new pool and spa services combine precision engineering, luxury design, and durable materials — all backed by local expertise in Oregon’s unique climate and terrain.”Key Features of the New ServicesFull Design Flexibility with Gunite Pools: For clients seeking an ultra-custom look with unlimited shape and feature options, the company offers hand-shaped gunite pools that allow for integrated spas, fire features, infinity edges, and bespoke finishes.Streamlined, Low-Maintenance Fiberglass Pools: Homeowners who prefer faster turnaround and minimal upkeep can choose pre-molded fiberglass pools, offering smooth surfaces, seamless installation, and energy-efficient operation.Accessory & Smart-System Integration: From pumps, heaters, filters, lighting, and safety systems, the company partners with global leader Fluidra to deliver high-performance equipment and smart control options that elevate the pool experience.Local Expertise in Terrain, Drainage & Engineering: Based in Eugene and serving across Lane County and the Willamette Valley, Innovative Concrete Solutions understands Oregon’s site-specific challenges — including slope, drainage, and foundation requirements — ensuring pools are not only beautiful but engineered to last.Why Oregon Homeowners Are Choosing Us NowWith more homeowners turning their backyards into lifetime vacation spaces, demand has grown for high-end outdoor amenities that deliver aesthetic appeal, durability, and low long-term maintenance. Whether it’s replacing a dated spa, creating a backyard sanctuary, or introducing a dynamic water feature, Innovative Concrete Solutions offers a full spectrum of options from excavation through finishing.“Our goal is to turn your property into a destination,” added Todd Heiller. “From the 3D CAD design phase to selecting finishes, equipment, and outdoor integration, we handle the full journey so homeowners can focus on enjoying the end result.”Availability and Project TimelineBoth gunite and fiberglass pool installations are available now throughout Eugene, Springfield, Coburg, Veneta, Cottage Grove, Junction City, Corvallis and surrounding areas in Lane County and the greater Willamette Valley. On average, fiberglass installs are completed in 4–6 weeks, while custom gunite installations take approximately 15+ weeks, depending on complexity.How to Get StartedHomeowners can request a free consultation by calling (541) 600-6164, emailing info@innovativeconcreteor.com, or visiting the website and filling out the “Get a Quote” form. A project specialist will walk clients through design options, budget ranges, and timelines. innovativeconcreteor.comAbout Innovative Concrete SolutionsInnovative Concrete Solutions is a full-service concrete firm headquartered in Eugene, Oregon, dedicated to delivering concrete flatwork, custom concrete elements, and now upscale pool and spa installations throughout Lane County and the Willamette Valley. Known for quality craftsmanship, attention to detail, and client-focused service, the company is committed to turning outdoor visions into long-lasting realities.Press ContactInnovative Concrete SolutionsPhone: (541) 600-6164Email: info@innovativeconcreteor.comWebsite: https://innovativeconcreteor.com

Pool Construction - Concrete Pour by Innovative Concrete Solutions in Oregon

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