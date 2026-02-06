Exceptional Villas Reports Strong Growth in 2025 and Reveals Top Luxury Villa Destinations for 2026

Milestone villa in Turks and Caicos Vision Beach Turks and Caicos Casa Tres Solas Mexico

Global luxury villa rental specialist Exceptional Villas reports significant growth and highlights the five destinations set to define luxury travel in 2026.

As we look ahead to 2026, we continue to see strong demand for luxury villa experiences in destinations that offer privacy, beauty, and authentic local experiences.” — Linda Browne

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exceptional Villas, a leading global luxury villa rental company renowned for its bespoke service and curated portfolio, has announced close to 25% growth in 2025, with the company forecasting similar momentum in 2026 as demand for high-end private villa experiences continues to accelerate worldwide.

The sustained growth reflects a strong shift toward luxury vacation rentals as discerning travelers prioritize privacy, space, personalization, and exceptional service. Exceptional Villas has seen increased demand from families, multi-generational travelers, and groups of friends seeking exclusive experiences in the world’s most desirable destinations.

"Exceptional Villas’ growth in 2025 is a direct result of our commitment to quality, trust, and highly personalized service," said Linda Browne, CEO of Exceptional Villas. “As we look ahead to 2026, we continue to see strong demand for luxury villa experiences in destinations that offer privacy, beauty, and authentic local experiences."

Top Five Luxury Villa Destinations for 2026

Based on customer enquiries, advance bookings, and emerging travel trends, Exceptional Villas has identified the following destinations as the top luxury villa hotspots for 2026:

The Bahamas

Long celebrated for its crystal-clear waters and idyllic islands, The Bahamas is experiencing renewed demand as travelers return in strong numbers for beachfront privacy, world-class boating, and laid-back luxury. Some of the key destinations in the Bahamas that have become ever more popular are the Exuma’s and Harbor Island.

Mexico

Mexico continues to dominate as a luxury villa destination, driven by its accessibility, rich culture, exceptional cuisine, and diverse regions. Some of the most sought after locations in Mexico include the Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, and Punta Mita.

Anguilla

Known for its pristine beaches and understated sophistication, Anguilla appeals to travelers seeking refined luxury, tranquility, and some of the Caribbean’s most exclusive beachfront villas.

Costa Rica

Sustainability, wellness, and nature-led luxury are fueling Costa Rica’s rise. Clients are drawn to its dramatic landscapes, biodiversity, and high-end villas that blend comfort with eco-conscious design.

Switzerland

Luxury alpine travel remains in high demand, with Switzerland standing out for its private chalets, year-round appeal, and exceptional service standards in destinations such as Verbier and Zermatt.

Luxury Villas Continue to Outperform Traditional Accommodation

The global vacation rental market continues to expand rapidly, with luxury villas increasingly outperforming traditional hotels for high-end travelers. Guests value larger living spaces, private amenities, dedicated staff, and the flexibility that villas provide - particularly for longer stays and group travel.

Exceptional Villas’ success is rooted in its highly personalized approach, with every villa hand-picked and personally inspected, and each client supported by experienced villa specialists and complimentary concierge services.

About Exceptional Villas

Exceptional Villas is a global luxury villa rental company featuring an exclusive portfolio of hand-selected and personally inspected villas worldwide. With over 30 years in the travel industry, the company delivers a fully bespoke service, matching clients with the perfect villa and providing complimentary concierge support including VIP airport transfers, private chefs, yacht charters, restaurant reservations, excursions, and pre-arrival stocking.

Exceptional Villas serves an international clientele and operates additional brands including Villas Barbados and Villas Caribbean.

For more information, click here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.