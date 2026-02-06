WOW.DHS.GOV: ICE Arrests More Criminal Illegal Aliens including Sexual Abusers, Attempted Murderers, and Drug Traffickers

Americans see the criminals ICE law enforcement arrested from their communities at WOW.DHS.gov

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) highlights more heinous criminal illegal aliens arrested across the country yesterday, including those convicted of sex crimes, attempted first-degree murder, and drug trafficking.

“While sanctuary politicians released criminals from their jails directly back into our communities to commit more crimes and create more American victims, our law enforcement officers were risking their lives to arrest murderers, sex offenders, and drug traffickers,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “For the safety of every American, we need all states and local jurisdictions to work with us to make America safe again. 7 of the 10 safest cities in the U.S. cooperate with ICE.”

Some of yesterday’s criminal arrests include:

Yukai Yang, a criminal illegal alien from China convicted of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, simple assault, and reckless endangering in Easton, Pennsylvania.

Pedro Zayas-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba convicted for dangerous drug possession, robbery with intent to kill/maim/wound, and assault on a peace officer across five counties and two states.

Miguel Angel Velazquez-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine/cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, and driving under the influence in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Diego Carranza-Analco, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of money laundering in Nacogdoches County, Texas.

William Barragan, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador convicted of criminal sexual act in Bronx, New York.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested from across the country: WOW.DHS.gov.

# # #