Criminal Illegal Alien Who Attempted to Illegally Purchase a Gun Indicted for Assaulting an ICE Officer in Pittsburgh

This criminal illegal alien was released into the U.S. by the Biden Administration

WASHINGTON –– Today, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania indicted Darwin Alexander Davila-Perez, a criminal illegal alien from Nicaragua, for assaulting a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in December.

Darwin Alexander Davila-Perez

On December 17, 2025, ICE conducted a targeted enforcement operation in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania after learning Davila-Perez unsuccessfully attempted illegally to purchase a firearm, falsely claiming he was a U.S. citizen. It is illegal for illegal aliens to possess firearms.

Officers attempted to pull Davila-Perez over in a targeted vehicle stop. He resisted arrest and weaponized his vehicle by intentionally ramming a law enforcement vehicle. He then assaulted federal law enforcement, elbowed an officer in his face, attempted to unholster an officer’s gun, and bit and struck an officer in the forehead with a swinging handcuff. Law enforcement was able to successfully place him under arrest.

Several officers were injured during the struggle, suffering abrasions, bruises, and a bite mark requiring medical attention. Davila-Perez was charged with assaulting a federal officer and faces up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

“Davila-Perez not only chose to break our nation’s immigration laws, but he also lied in an attempt to illegally purchase a gun and then brutally assaulted law enforcement. These are the dangerous situations our officers are facing every day in the field,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Thanks to rhetoric by sanctuary politicians and encouragement of illegal aliens to evade arrest, our officers are facing a 1,300% increase in assaults against them, a 3,200% increase in vehicular attacks, and an 8,000% increase in death threats against them. Secretary Noem has been clear: anyone who assaults law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Davila-Perez first entered the United States from Mexico on December 2, 2022, at the Paso Del Norte, Texas bridge Port of Entry and was RELEASED by the Biden administration into the country.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s message is clear: you will not stop or slow us down. ICE and our federal law enforcement partners will continue to enforce the law. And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

The public can report doxing and harassment against ICE officers by calling 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) or by completing ICE’s online tip form.

# # #