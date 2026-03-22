Kempf Construction LLC Expands Service Across the Willamette Valley, Strengthening Its Commitment to Quality Builds

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As a licensed general contractor in Eugene, Oregon, we proudly serve clients throughout the Willamette Valley with quality construction and remodeling services.

EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eugene, OR — Kempf Construction LLC , a family-owned, licensed general contractor based in Eugene, today announced extended outreach of its full-service construction offerings across a broader area of the Willamette Valley — now including Lane County, Eugene, Salem, Portland, Bend, and Medford. Since its founding in 2005, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality residential and commercial construction services from “blueprint to build.”As demand for reliable, detail-oriented construction continues to grow throughout Oregon, Kempf Construction is emphasizing its strengths: clear communication, transparent pricing, skilled craftsmanship, and strict adherence to safety and building standards. “We believe every home and business deserves work that lasts generations — built with integrity, delivered on time and on budget,” said Danny Kempf, owner of Kempf Construction LLC.The firm’s comprehensive services — from new home builds and remodels to commercial developments, kitchen and bathroom renovations, finish carpentry, siding, roofing, and full project management — are now accessible to clients throughout the Valley. This expansion aims to meet a growing need for trustworthy contractors who offer end-to-end solutions while maintaining the personal touch and accountability of a family-owned business.Kempf Construction also offers free estimates for all projects, helping prospective clients understand costs before committing. The company is fully licensed, bonded and insured (CCB #192256), underscoring its commitment to professionalism and compliance. With this expanded service area, Kempf Construction is ready to bring its signature “blueprint-to-build” approach — dependable project management, transparent communication, and lasting workmanship — to more homeowners and businesses across Oregon’s key communities.About Kempf Construction LLCFounded in 2005, Kempf Construction LLC is a family-owned general contractor located in Eugene, OR. The firm delivers full-service residential and commercial construction — from new builds and remodels to siding, roofing, finish carpentry, and more — with a focus on quality, safety, and customer satisfaction. Serving the Willamette Valley and beyond, Kempf Construction operates with licensed, bonded, and insured status (CCB #192256), offering free estimates and a client-first approach. Learn more at https://kempfconstructionllc.com Media ContactKempf Construction - Siding & Painting ContractorAddress: 2535 Prairie Rd Unit C, Eugene, OR 97402Phone: (541) 913-7273Email: kempfconstructioncleanup@gmail.comWebsite: https://kempfconstructionllc.com

Eugene Construction Done Right: Kempf Delivers | Roofing, Siding, Painting, Remodel

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