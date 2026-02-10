PAPITA.co Raises the Bar with Free 1-Year Device Protection on Eligible Electronics

Customers receive free accidental screen and liquid damage protection on devices priced at AED 300 and above, whether purchased online or from the PAPITA store.

For us, customers always come first. As they invest in high-value devices, protection should be part of the purchase, not an afterthought. That’s exactly why we introduced PAPITA.co Protect.” — Tarun K Balani, Co-founder & CEO of PAPITA.co

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a move aimed at improving purchase value, PAPITA.co, a UAE-based consumer electronics retailer, has launched PAPITA.co Protect, a new device protection initiative for its customers. Under the scheme, customers can get 1 repair service for accidental screen or liquid damage at no additional cost within one year of purchase.This scheme is applicable to all electronic devices that are worth more than AED 300. From Apple iPhones purchased online to Huawei mobiles Samsung phones , Microsoft computers, and other eligible consumer electronics, PAPITA.co provides an assurance to its customers that their investment is safe against accidental screen and liquid damage during the coverage period.Key aspects of PAPITA.co PROTECT:- One free repair claim for accidental or liquid screen damage- Coverage up to AED 500, with excess repair costs payable by the customer- For devices beyond repair, up to AED 500 can be used toward the purchase of a new product.- Excludes cosmetic, aesthetic, intentional damage, and performance-related issues.This value-added service was introduced to provide buyers with device protection without paying more. Electronic devices are high-value and fragile devices, and despite careful usage, accidental screen or liquid damage can still occur during everyday handling.Industry surveys have found that around 45% of smartphone users accidentally damage devices, frequently occurring within the first few months of ownership. Display damage is the primary issue, accounting for over 70% of all reported phone repairs, while liquid damage affects a smaller, yet significant portion (21%) of devices.In many cases, even minor damage can disrupt the device usage experience, and the screen and liquid damage can quickly add up. According to market standards, the average repair costs range between AED 350 and AED 700.As a result, many consumers choose to delay or avoid repairs altogether and continue to use devices with cracked screens or compromised performance. Around 38% smartphone owners don’t replace their mobile phones with broken screens. 65% of the users even admitted to delaying the repairs because of the high cost.While accidental damage is common, access to timely and affordable repair support remains limited to many customers. Many retailers provide accidental damage support and plans, but at an additional cost. This results in many users declining these plans at the point of sale, because the cost is incurred upfront and often goes unused if the device remains undamaged throughout the coverage period.“This initiative is designed to improve the overall purchase experience. By bundling accidental damage protection with eligible electronics, we’re helping customers feel more secure about their purchase.” said Tarun K. Balani, Co-founder & CEO of PAPITA.PAPITA.co focuses on providing customer-focused services, and since the devices are integral in everyday life, their protection should be seamlessly integrated into the purchase. By removing the cost barrier to accidental damage coverage, PAPITA.co aims to give customers confidence and peace of mind from the moment they buy their device.

