GWEIKE Launches Portable Laser Welding Machine to Enable High-Efficiency, On-Site Metal Fabrication

Portable Laser Welding Machine

GWEIKE introduces a portable laser welding machine and multifunction M-Series system to help manufacturers improve welding efficiency and flexible production.

CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GWEIKE, a global manufacturer of industrial laser equipment, today announced the launch of its new Portable Laser Welding Machine, a compact and high-efficiency solution engineered to deliver industrial-grade laser welding performance for on-site fabrication, equipment maintenance, and small-batch metal manufacturing.

As global manufacturers accelerate the transition toward flexible and distributed production models, demand for portable laser welding machines has grown rapidly across sheet-metal fabrication, automotive repair, construction, and equipment manufacturing industries. GWEIKE’s new handheld laser welding system enables businesses to replace conventional MIG and TIG welding processes with faster, cleaner, and more consistent welding technology.

The system provides significantly higher welding speeds, reduced heat-affected zones, and minimal post-processing requirements, enabling manufacturers to improve productivity while maintaining high weld strength and surface quality. Designed for mobility and ease of operation, the portable laser welding unit features a compact footprint, ergonomic handheld welding head, and user-friendly control interface that allows operators to achieve stable welding performance with minimal training.

Multifunction Fabrication Capability: GWEIKE M Series Laser Platform

Alongside the new portable welding solution, GWEIKE also introduced its M Series Multifunction Laser System, a versatile all-in-one laser processing platform designed for fabrication workshops, prototyping centers, and small-batch production environments seeking to consolidate multiple manufacturing processes into a single machine.

The M Series integrates laser cutting, laser welding, laser cleaning, handheld cutting, CO₂ cutting, and laser engraving capabilities, allowing manufacturers to process both metal and non-metal materials using one compact system. By combining fiber laser and CO₂ laser technologies, the platform supports precision welding and cutting of stainless steel, carbon steel, and aluminum, while also enabling engraving and cutting of acrylic, wood, plastics, and other non-metal materials.

Its modular processing heads allow operators to switch rapidly between fabrication functions, significantly reducing workflow downtime while optimizing equipment investment and factory floor utilization.

Enabling the Next Generation of Flexible Manufacturing

With manufacturers increasingly prioritizing production flexibility, faster turnaround times, and reduced operational costs, portable laser welding systems and multifunction laser platforms are becoming essential tools for modern fabrication environments. GWEIKE’s latest portable laser welding solution and M Series multifunction platform are designed to help companies upgrade from traditional welding and cutting methods to high-efficiency laser-based manufacturing workflows.

Both products are now available through GWEIKE’s global distribution network and online channels.

About GWEIKE

GWEIKE is a leading global provider of laser processing technologies, specializing in laser cutting, welding, cleaning, engraving, and ultrafast laser solutions. The company serves customers across manufacturing, automotive, electronics, and industrial processing sectors, delivering advanced laser systems designed to improve production efficiency, processing precision, and operational reliability worldwide.

