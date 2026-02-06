Keolis MHI Unveils 'Strategy Plan 2026' at Annual Management Away Day

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regional CEOs Join Executive Team to Align on Future Roadmap for Smart and Sustainable MobilityKeolis MHI, the region’s leading rail management and operations company, successfully concluded its annual Management Away day at the University of Birmingham Dubai. In a significant display of leadership alignment, the event was joined by Youenn Dupuis, CEO Middle East and Eastern Asia, and Alistair Gordon, CEO Keolis UK, Middle East and India, alongside the company’s executive team.The event served as the official launchpad for Strategy Plan 2026, providing a high-level collaborative platform to review the significant breakthroughs of 2025-such as enhanced operational efficiencies and advancements in smart mobility. Central to the day’s agenda were intensive roundtable and workshops, where leadership engaged in deep-dive discussions to address upcoming challenges and define the strategic way forward. By leveraging the latest technologies, these sessions aligned the team on a mission to deliver safe, sustainable, and reliable transport solutions for 2026 and beyond.Vikas Sardana, Acting Managing Director of Keolis MHI, stated: This annual gathering allows us to reflect on our progress, celebrate our successes, and set ambitious goals for the future. 2025 has been a year of transformation, and as we prepare for 2026, we remain committed to exceeding expectations in operational excellence, sustainability, and customer service. By embracing innovation and cultivating strong collaboration, we will continue to shape the future of public transport and deliver an exceptional passenger experience."He added: "Our Strategy Plan 2026 is built on a foundation of innovation and people. By aligning our corporate values with the Year of the Family, we are ensuring that our growth benefits not just our passengers, but the personal well-being of our dedicated staff. We aim to develop a workplace and a transport network that truly feels like home for everyone in the UAE."The choice of the University of Birmingham Dubai as the venue highlighted Keolis MHI’s dedication to continuous learning and academic partnership.As Keolis MHI moves forward, the company remains at the forefront of the industry, delivering cutting-edge mobility solutions while promoting a culture of care, inclusivity, and community impact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.