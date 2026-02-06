Submit Release
Olympic Games Milan–Cortina: Sport, Fans and the Slovenian House as Slovenia in Miniature

SLOVENIA, February 6 - Ahead of the Milan–Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, the Government GOVSI Podcast discussed the expectations of the Slovenian Olympic team, the importance of fan support, and the role of the Slovenian House in promoting Slovenia. The guests of the episode were Blaž Perko, Head of the Slovenian Olympic Team, and Matic Švab, Managing Director of the Slovenian Olympic Committee.

