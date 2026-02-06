XOALA Attends iFX EXPO Dubai 2026, Showcasing Advanced Acquiring, AED IBANs, and Crypto Payment Infrastructure

Manage your company’s finances globally & effortlessly iFXExpo - XOALA

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- XOALA Attends iFX EXPO Dubai 2026, Showcasing Advanced Acquiring, AED IBANs, and Crypto Payment InfrastructureFrom 10 to 12 February 2026, when iFX EXPO Dubai opens its doors to industry leaders from across the globe, XOALA will take the floor once again as a Silver Sponsor. Exhibiting at Booth 83B, XOALA will lead the conversation on payments, acquiring, and crypto infrastructure for businesses operating at scale across markets.At iFX EXPO Dubai, XOALA will highlight its core offerings, including true multicurrency IBAN accounts, local AED IBANs, acquiring services, alternative payment methods (APMs), and institutional-grade crypto on- and off-ramps supported by dedicated hardware wallets and a Crypto Checkout Page (iFrame).Unlike wallet-based solutions, XOALA provides businesses with true multicurrency IBAN accounts, enabling regulated payment flows, treasury management, and settlement operations across major currencies including EUR, GBP, USD, and AED. The recent launch of local AED IBANs further strengthens XOALA’s position as a payment partner for firms operating in or expanding into the UAE.A central focus of XOALA’s presence at iFX EXPO Dubai will be its acquiring services, offering competitive acceptance rates for Visa, Mastercard, and other card schemes. XOALA’s acquiring stack integrates with leading payment aggregators, including Praxis and BridgerPay, enabling businesses to optimize routing, improve acceptance, and reduce operational complexity. Complementing this is a broad suite of Alternative Payment Methods, enabling region-specific payment options for markets where card usage alone is insufficient.XOALA will also demonstrate its crypto payment infrastructure, including a customizable Crypto Checkout Page that can be embedded directly into client portals or CRMs, as well as secure crypto on- and off-ramps for major digital assets such as USDT, BTC, and ETH. All crypto flows are supported through dedicated hardware wallets, providing businesses with greater control, transparency, and custody integrity.Built as a unified platform, XOALA enables companies to manage client funds, operational accounts, settlements, payouts, FX conversions, and reconciliation through a single ledger and dashboard. This approach significantly reduces reconciliation time, improves financial visibility, and allows finance, operations, and compliance teams to work from a single source of truth. XOALA supports businesses across multiple sectors, including:• New and established brokerages launching faster without stitching together multiple vendors• Prop firms managing funding, payouts, and global treasury flows• iGaming operators requiring high-acceptance acquiring and regional payment methods• Corporates with UAE exposure needing local AED rails alongside global treasury accounts• Import/export and e-commerce businesses handling cross-border payments“Our focus is not on vague promises, but on measurable outcomes,” said Nick Kundnani, Group CEO of XOALA. “Higher acceptance rates, faster settlement, clearer visibility, and tighter control across accounts, payments, and crypto flows. iFX EXPO Dubai is the ideal place to meet businesses that value infrastructure that actually works at scale.”Visitors to iFX EXPO Dubai 2026 are invited to meet the XOALA team to discuss tailored payment and treasury setups for their specific industry and operational needs.The event will take place from 10 to 12 February 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, where XOALA will be exhibiting at Booth 83B.To book a meeting or request a demo, visit: www.xoala.com

