Residential property price index for the whole year and October - December of 2025
MACAU, February 6 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for October - December 2025 was 191.8, up slightly by 0.1% over the previous period (September - November 2025). The index for Taipa & Coloane (200.1) rose by 1.0% while that for the Macao Peninsula (189.7) dropped by 0.3%.
The index for existing residential units (204.6) increased by 0.2% from the previous period. Analysed by age of building, the index for those between 6 and 10 years old rose by 3.6%, whereas the index for those over 20 years old decreased by 1.9%. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (238.8) went up by 0.7%.
With respect to usable floor area, the index for residential units with a usable floor area of 100 square metres and over grew by 1.6% from the previous period, while the index for those with a floor area between 75 and 99.9 square metres decreased by 2.0%. In terms of high- and low-rise buildings, the index for residential units of buildings with more than seven storeys climbed by 0.4%, whereas the index for those with seven storeys or less went down by 0.2%.
Analysed by quarter, the overall residential property price index for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased slightly by 0.1% from the third quarter. The index for existing residential units edged down by 0.1%, while that for pre-sale residential units rose by 1.5%. For the whole year of 2025, the overall average residential property price index decreased by 9.4% year-on-year to 195.5, with the index for existing residential units (211.1) falling by 9.3%.
