Results of visitor expenditure survey for the whole year and the fourth quarter of 2025

MACAU, February 6 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that total non-gaming spending of visitors rose by 14.2% year-on-year to MOP21.87 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, driven by an upsurge of 85.9% in the total spending of same-day visitors (MOP5.34 billion); besides, total spending of overnight visitors (MOP16.54 billion) grew by 1.6%.

Per-capita non-gaming spending of visitors was MOP2,104 in the fourth quarter, down by 1.0% year-on-year but up by 7.9% quarter-on-quarter. As regards type of expense, visitors spent mainly on shopping (45.4% of total), followed by accommodation (25.0%) and food & beverages (20.6%). Analysed by main purpose of visit, visitors coming to the Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR) for MICE events had relatively high per-capita spending (MOP4,821) in the fourth quarter.

In 2025, total non-gaming spending of visitors went up by 6.3% year-on-year to MOP80.12 billion, with that of overnight visitors (MOP63.31 billion) and same-day visitors (MOP16.81 billion) growing by 1.6% and 28.9% respectively. Meanwhile, per-capita non-gaming spending of visitors (MOP2,000) dropped by 7.3% year-on-year. Analysed by principal source of visitors, per-capita spending of visitors from the Chinese mainland (MOP2,245), the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (MOP988) and international markets (MOP2,064) decreased by 10.3%, 2.1% and 3.5% year-on-year respectively, whereas spending of those from the Taiwan region (MOP2,083) registered an increase of 6.7%. Analysed by main purpose of visit, per-capita spending of MICE visitors (MOP4,572) remained relatively high in 2025.

DSEC conducts the Visitor Expenditure Survey to collect data from visitors on their amount of non-gaming spending during their stay in the Macao SAR. Extrapolated data on visitors’ spending are published on a quarterly basis.