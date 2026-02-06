THE INTERNATIONAL 'OLIO DELLE SIRENE' AWARD BETWEEN ITALY AND CROATIA IS UNDERWAY

EWS Secretary General Nino Apreda: “Extra virgin olive oil is no longer just a condiment, but an ambassador of health and international cooperation.”

SORRENTO, NAPOLI, ITALY, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sorrento reaffirms its role as the center of gravity of world olive oil culture. The EWS – European Workshop Sorrento presents the new edition of the International “Olio delle Sirene” Award, a project that transcends simple competition to become an instrument of productive diplomacy between the shores of the Adriatic and the Tyrrhenian Sea.Organized under the patronage of the Sorrento Foundation, Coldiretti, the Municipality of Sorrento, and Oleum (International Association of Tasters), this year's award marks an unprecedented international turning point. A special mission of professional tasters in Croatia has already led to the selection of about 50 oils from across the Adriatic at the local Chamber of Commerce: they will be the protagonists of a Special Award that establishes the cultural axis between Italy and Croatia.The Sirens Award is structured as a scientific laboratory. The oils in the competition (deadline for receipt February 10) will be cataloged and anonymized from February 11 under the supervision of notary Roberto Cogliandro, ensuring the absolute impartiality of the panel of international tasters.“Our goal is to protect EVO oil as a fundamental food of the Mediterranean Diet,” explains Nino Apreda, EWS Secretary General. “Today, oil must be recognized as an essential nutrient for health, a symbol of territorial identity that unites the peoples of the Mediterranean in a common goal: absolute quality.”The exhibition will reward the best PDO, PGI, organic, and single-variety products, offering farms a global showcase. In addition to the competition, the program includes conferences on healthy eating and introductory courses on oil. Defense of authenticity against food adulteration. Support for agricultural sustainability as an economic value.The award ceremony in Sorrento will represent the culmination of a journey of international cooperation, transforming extra virgin olive oil into a universal language of well-being and tradition.

