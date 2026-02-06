Digital Marketplace Truck1 Partners with WAM Saudi 2026

Truck1 partners with WAM Saudi 2026 to drive smart logistics and AI-powered trade, supporting industrial transformation under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Truck1 is a media partner for the WAM Saudi 2026 exhibition, held from 15-17 February at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Centre. The event focuses on smart manufacturing and logistics under Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.The expo will host 350+ exhibitors and 20,000+ professionals from over 45 countries. It will showcase AI, automation, and smart factories – key technologies for industrial evolution. Over 150 speakers will present during the 2-day conference program, exploring digital twinning, cyber security, connectivity, robotics, and others.The partnership highlights Truck1's role in this digital shift. The platform sustains the automotive industry with a streamlined global marketplace for trucks, trailers, and industrial equipment. Its AI-driven, multi-language portal ensures efficient lead generation and transparent deals.About Truck1Truck1 is an international classifieds platform for commercial vehicles, heavy machinery, and industrial equipment. For over two decades, the marketplace has facilitated trade between professional dealers and global buyers. The platform provides a structured environment for sourcing equipment, supported by multilingual tools and lead-generation services.

