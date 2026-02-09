The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Transport Market: Projected Demand and Leading Key Players Analysis by 2030

Expected to grow to $9442.2 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The transport sector plays a crucial role in connecting people, goods, and services worldwide, supporting economic growth and daily life. As global trade and technology evolve, this industry is set for substantial expansion, driven by various factors shaping its future.

Transport Market Size and Projected Growth Through 2026 and Beyond

The transport market has experienced significant growth recently, with its value expected to increase from $6725.68 billion in 2025 to $7149.6 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This past growth is largely due to the expansion of global trade and logistics, advances in automotive and rail manufacturing, urbanization trends, rising demand for transport services, and increased investments in transportation infrastructure.

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $9442.2 billion by 2030 at a stronger CAGR of 7.2%. This anticipated growth is driven by factors such as a growing emphasis on sustainable mobility, wider adoption of connected transport systems, increased production of electric vehicles, smart infrastructure investments, and the integration of digital platforms within transport networks. Key trends shaping this future include the rise of electric and hybrid vehicles, smart mobility solutions, multimodal transport development, autonomous transport technologies, and a heightened focus on efficiency and safety in transportation.

Download a free sample of the transport market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3019&type=smp

Understanding the Scope of the Transport Market

Transport encompasses the organized movement of people, goods, or materials from one place to another through various modes, including road, rail, air, water, or pipelines. Its functions cover enabling trade, facilitating economic activities, supporting daily commutes, and ensuring efficient resource distribution across different regions.

Factors Propelling Growth in the Transport Market

One of the main drivers behind the transport market’s expansion is the rise in international trade. International trade involves the exchange of goods and services across borders whenever there is demand. Because transport is closely linked with such trade activities, the movement of goods—often via barges and other freight vessels—is critical.

For example, in April 2023, the World Trade Organization, based in Switzerland, projected that the volume of global merchandise trade would increase by 1.7% in 2023 and accelerate further to 3.2% in 2024. This upward trend in trade is a key factor supporting the continued growth of the transport sector.

View the full transport market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/transport-global-market-report

Regional Overview of the Global Transport Market

In terms of regional market size, Western Europe was the largest transport market in 2025. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region ranked second in the inland water transport segment. The comprehensive transport market report covers several key areas, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global transport dynamics.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Transport Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Transportation Composites Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/transportation-composites-global-market-report

Automotive Pcb Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-pcb-global-market-report

Wholesale And Distribution Automotive Aftermarket Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wholesale-and-distribution-automotive-aftermarket-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.