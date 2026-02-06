Tacoma Medical Transport Gaps Highlight Why Some Seniors Miss Care Despite Coverage

Christmas Event Beyond Ride 2025 Christmas Event Beyond Ride 2025 Party

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beyond Ride , a Tacoma-based provider of wheelchair-accessible and medical transportation , recently hosted a Christmas community gathering that brought together professionals from healthcare, senior care, insurance, and community services to discuss barriers to healthcare access for seniors and people with disabilities in the Tacoma area.Among the invited attendees was SCAN Health Plan, a not-for-profit Medicare Advantage organization focused on supporting senior independence. The gathering provided an opportunity for open discussion around how transportation access affects healthcare utilization, appointment attendance, and continuity of care for Medicare-eligible residents.The event focused on a common challenge faced by many seniors and individuals with mobility limitations: accessing medical care despite having health coverage. Participants discussed how the availability of reliable medical and wheelchair transportation in Tacoma can influence whether seniors are able to attend routine checkups, specialist visits, and follow-up appointments.Beyond Ride shared operational insights from its experience providing senior medical transportation and wheelchair transportation throughout Pierce and Kitsap County. According to the company, missed or delayed transportation remains a frequent cause of missed medical appointments, which can disrupt care plans and place additional strain on families, care providers, and small healthcare practices.“Transportation is an important component of healthcare access,” said a representative from Beyond Ride. “When patients are unable to reach appointments safely and on time, it affects care continuity and outcomes. Community discussions like this help bring attention to practical barriers that still exist.”SCAN Health Plan representatives participated in the gathering as part of a broader community dialogue on senior care coordination. The organization has a long-standing mission to help seniors remain healthy and independent, and the discussion aligned with ongoing efforts across the region to address non-medical factors that impact health access.Attendees also included representatives from senior living, home care, and community service organizations. Discussions covered the operational impact of missed appointments on clinics and care agencies, as well as the importance of coordinated planning for seniors who rely on wheelchair or assisted transportation services.The gathering was structured as a community forum rather than a promotional event. No partnership or formal agreement was announced. Instead, the focus remained on shared challenges and the role that communication between service providers can play in improving access to care.As Tacoma’s senior population continues to grow, the need for dependable Tacoma medical transport services is expected to increase. Local organizations emphasized the importance of continued dialogue and collaboration to support seniors, individuals with disabilities, and caregivers navigating complex care systems.Beyond Ride plans to continue hosting community-focused events to facilitate discussion around transportation access, senior mobility, and healthcare coordination in the region.About Beyond RideBeyond Ride is a Tacoma-based medical transportation provider specializing in wheelchair-accessible transportation and mobility support. The company serves seniors and individuals with disabilities by providing reliable transportation to medical appointments and essential services throughout Pierce and Kitsap County.Media ContactBeyond RidePhone: 360-300-2424Address: 401 Broadway, Suite 100, Tacoma, WA 98402Website: https://beyondride.com

