Lakeview Cannobio launches the new season on Lake Maggiore with extensive upgrades

CANNOBIO, VCO, ITALY, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just in time for the start of the new holiday season on 20 March 2026, Lakeview Cannobio is unveiling a wide range of investments and improvements. Located directly on the shores of Lake Maggiore, the modern resort is one of the most popular destinations for Camping Lago Maggiore , Camping Langensee and Camping Cannobio. With targeted upgrades to facilities, comfort and infrastructure, Lakeview Cannobio is setting a strong benchmark for quality, contemporary holidays and outstanding guest satisfaction.Whether guests choose traditional camping, comfortable Mobilehomes Cannobio or stylish Ferienwohnung Cannobio , Lakeview Cannobio appeals equally to couples, families and active travellers. For the upcoming season, the focus has been deliberately placed on enhanced living comfort and a visible upgrade of the entire resort.More comfort in all accommodation unitsOne of the most significant improvements concerns the equipment of all accommodation units. With immediate effect, all units – from mobile homes to holiday apartments – are equipped with modern and environmentally friendly Senseo coffee machines. This ensures that every holiday day on Lake Maggiore begins with freshly brewed coffee, whether enjoyed on a private terrace or in the cosy living area.In addition, all units are now fitted with microwaves, offering clear added value especially for families, self-caterers and guests staying for longer periods. Quick meals, flexible dining times and maximum independence make a stay at Camping Lago Maggiore even more relaxing. Further comfort is provided by the on-site restaurant, which continues to serve fresh Italian cuisine at fair prices – naturally also available as takeaway for guests to enjoy on their own terrace.New garden furniture for all mobile homesSignificant investment has also been made in outdoor areas. All mobile homes in Cannobio feature new, high-quality garden furniture for the new season. Comfortable seating, durable materials and a modern design invite guests to fully enjoy the views of Lake Maggiore, the surrounding mountains and the Mediterranean atmosphere.Especially during the warmer months, the private outdoor space is a key part of the holiday experience – whether for breakfast in the morning sun or relaxed evenings after a day full of activities by the lake.Renovated bathrooms in standard mobile homesAnother highlight of the season is the partially renovated bathrooms in all standard mobile homes. The upgrades include new surfaces, modern sanitary fittings and a functional, fresh design. These improvements further raise the level of comfort and create a pleasant, well-maintained living environment – a decisive factor for many guests when choosing their Camping Cannobio holiday.Modernised access paths and stairwaysIn addition to the accommodation itself, the resort’s infrastructure has also been visibly enhanced. Recently renovated access paths and stairways not only create a more modern appearance but also increase safety and comfort throughout the entire site. The internal layout of the resort now feels more open and welcoming, blending harmoniously with the natural surroundings of Lake Maggiore.These measures underline Lakeview Cannobio’s commitment to offering a well-maintained, high-quality environment – regardless of whether guests choose Camping Langensee, a mobile home or a holiday apartment in Cannobio.Rethinking holidays on Lake MaggioreWith the upgrades introduced for the new season, Lakeview Cannobio is strengthening its position as a modern, comfort-focused destination on the northern shores of Lake Maggiore. The combination of a nature-rich location, high-quality facilities and continuous investment makes the resort an attractive choice for anyone wishing to experience camping in a new way – without sacrificing convenience.Lake Maggiore itself, the charming old town of Cannobio and the close proximity to outdoor activities such as hiking, water sports and cycling provide ideal conditions for a varied and memorable holiday. The resort’s large private beach offers unique water sports experiences, including eFoil courses, motorboat rental and pedal boats with an XXL waterslide. Lakeview Cannobio provides the perfect setting for a dream holiday – modern, well maintained and consistently tailored to the needs of its guests.With its numerous improvements, Lakeview Cannobio is fully prepared for the new season and is setting new standards for camping on Lake Maggiore.

