ANCEL Launches BS200 Super Starter — The Smart, Maintenance-Free Solution for Battery Protection & Emergency Starts

The ANCEL Super Starter BS200, a permanently installed supercapacitor-based system designed to protect the car battery during every start while remaining always ready for emergency situations.

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ANCEL has recently launched the BS200 Super Starter—a smart, maintenance-free solution that combines active battery protection with emergency starting capabilities. Unlike traditional jump starters that only intervene passively during battery failure, the BS200 actively participates in the engine starting process on a regular basis. This reduces battery load during daily use while providing instant starting support when critical moments arise.Developed by ANCEL, a manufacturer of automotive diagnostic and maintenance tools, the brand has long specialized in the research, development, and application of vehicle electrical systems, diagnostic equipment, and battery-related solutions.Built on automotive-grade supercapacitor technology, the BS200 addresses critical pain points for drivers: unexpected breakdowns, battery degradation from repeated high-current starts, and the hassle of maintaining emergency tools.The device installs permanently under the hood, automatically taking over cranking load during engine starts to reduce battery stress, extend its lifespan by up to 3x, and ensure reliable starts even in extreme conditions.Key features of the BS200 include:​• Maintenance-Free Operation: Plug-and-play installation with no pre-charging, regular checks, or manual intervention — works automatically with every start.​• Supercapacitor Safety: Lithium-free design eliminates risks of swelling, overheating, or fire, with an IP65 waterproof rating for under-hood durability.​• 100,000+ Cycle Lifespan: Engineered for 100,000 charge-discharge cycles, outlasting traditional lithium jump starters by decades.​• Smart App Monitoring: Real-time battery health tracking (voltage, temperature, charge status) and abnormal alerts via the "Super Starter" app, with 33ft Bluetooth range.​• All-Weather Reliability: Operates from -40°F to 176°F (-40°C to 80°C), performing in extreme cold, heat, and humidity.​• Wide Compatibility: Supports most 12V gasoline (≤3.0L) and diesel (≤2.5T) cars and SUVs, compatible with AGM, EFB, and GEL lead-acid batteries.BS200 is particularly suited for typical usage scenarios such as winter low-temperature environments, extended vehicle parking periods, frequent stop-and-go urban commuting, as well as older vehicles or family second cars. It consistently enhances vehicle starting reliability without adding operational burden.This isn’t just a new jump starter. It’s a new category built for how drivers protect their vehicles now.The BS200 Super Starter is now available through official ANCEL channels and authorized retail platforms.For more product information, please visit:ANCEL Official Website Product Page: https://www.ancel.com/products/ancel-bs200 This product is also available on Amazon, allowing users to choose based on their purchasing preferences.Currently, Amazon is offering a limited-time promotion. Enter the discount code ANCELBS200 at checkout to receive a 10% discount.Amazon Product Page: https://www.amazon.com/ANCEL-Supercapacitor-Charging-Required-BS200/dp/B0GG8J9ZT2 About ANCELANCEL is a technology-driven brand specializing in the research, development, and manufacturing of automotive diagnostic and maintenance tools. Our product portfolio encompasses automotive diagnostic equipment, battery management solutions, and related automotive electronics, serving both individual vehicle owners and the professional repair market worldwide.Website: https://www.ancel.com/

Watch a real-world installation and hands-on review of the ANCEL BS200 below.

