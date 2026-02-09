Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon -Shining Theater Shinagawa Tokyo- Performance Details Announced & Ticket Sales Now Open

Cast, and Ticket Information Revealed for New Immersive Sailor Moon Theater Opening in Tokyo in April 2026

TOKYO, JAPAN, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The cast lineup and ticket details have been officially announced for the highly anticipated new Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon theater production, “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon – Shining Theater Shinagawa Tokyo,” set to open in April 2026 at Club eX, Shinagawa Prince Hotel in Tokyo.This new theater experience continues the legacy of the beloved theater restaurant “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon – SHINING MOON TOKYO,” which operated in Azabu-Juban in 2019 and attracted significant attention from fans. Reimagined as a next-generation entertainment space, the Shinagawa theater offers audiences a deeper and more immersive encounter with the world of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon through original stories and stage direction created exclusively for this venue.The show and greeting performances will feature a double-cast system divided into Team Gold Moon and Team Silver Moon. In addition, the production introduces an original enemy character, Queen Valsia, created specifically for this theater. With bespoke stage direction, music, and costumes, the cast will bring to life an entirely new musical experience unique to this production.Original Drinks & SweetsGuests can enhance their theater experience with exclusive menu items available for pre-purchase through the official online ticketing system. These include the “Crystal Bottle Drink,” designed to be enjoyed while watching the performance, and the “Luna Cut-Out Baumkuchen (Plain),” featuring original artwork of Luna.The Crystal Bottle Drink lineup includes flavors and colors inspired by the ten Sailor Guardians and Tuxedo Mask. Limited-edition drinks themed after the Sailor Starlights will also be available during each character’s birthday period.Inside the theater, guests may order alcoholic beverages such as the “Shining Cocktail,” inspired by Neo-Queen Serenity and King Endymion, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic drinks.Please check the official website for important notes and details.Ticket InformationTickets will be sold through the official online platform, where both domestic and international audiences can select seats.General On-sale: February 8, 2026All ticket sales operate on a first-come, first-served basis and will close once inventory is sold out.Ticket sales will be released in phases, each covering four months of performances. Phase 1 includes shows from April through July 2026. Details for later phases will be announced via official websites.Performance DetailsTitle: Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon -Shining Theater Shinagawa Tokyo-Opening: April 4, 2026Venue: Club eX, Shinagawa Prince Hotel (Tokyo, Japan)Original Work: Naoko Takeuchi (Published by Kodansha)Composition & Direction: Go UekiScript: Shinjiro KamedaVisual Art & Theater Design: Wataru Linda IgarashiTicket Prices (tax included):- Premium Seat / Premium Seat (Sofa): ¥18,000- Class S Seat: ¥13,000- Class A Seat: ¥8,000- Class A Seat (Ages 4–12): ¥4,000- BOX Room: ¥32,000Cast details are available on the official website.Official Channels:Website https://prettyguardiansailormoon-stst.com Instagram https://www.instagram.com/sailormoon_stst/ Official Hashtags:#prettyguardiansailormoonshiningtheater #shiningtheater#美少女戦士セーラームーン #シャイニングシアターInquiries: Nelke Planning Co.,Ltd. https://www.nelke.co.jp/contact/ Credits:Please include the following copyright notices when publishing articles.© Naoko Takeuchi© Naoko Takeuchi,PNP/“Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Shining Theater Shinagawa Tokyo”project

