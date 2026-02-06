Techsommet's Virtual Summit - Reimagining Treasury Management: the Future of Intelligent Finance Gold Sponsor Bottomline

Techsommet Poster Treasury Speakers and Panelist Gold Sponsor - Bottomline

Techsommet unites global treasury leaders to explore how AI, APIs, and real-time analytics are redefining liquidity, risk, and financial agility.

The modern treasury must be more than a control center; it must be a strategic partner driving intelligence, resilience, and enterprise growth.” — Craig Jeffery, Founder, Strategic Treasurer, and Moderator of the event

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global markets continue to evolve at a pace never seen before, the treasury function is undergoing a profound transformation. Once viewed primarily as a control center for cash management and compliance, today’s corporate treasury is emerging as a strategic enabler driving visibility, liquidity optimization, and enterprise-wide resilience through intelligent technologies.To examine this pivotal shift, Techsommet proudly announces its upcoming virtual summit, “Reimagining Treasury Management : Building Intelligent, Real-Time, and Resilient Financial Operations,” taking place on February 9, 2026, at 12:00 PM CET.Treasury in the Digital Age: From Reactive to PredictiveThe treasury landscape is being reimagined through the integration of AI, APIs, automation, and data-driven analytics. These technologies are empowering finance leaders to transition from reactive decision-making to predictive, real-time strategy, unlocking agility, risk intelligence, and value creation.As organizations face global uncertainties, from interest rate fluctuations to supply chain disruptions, treasury professionals are expected to act as both risk managers and strategic advisors. Real-time liquidity insights, instant data connectivity, and predictive modeling are now essential tools for maintaining financial stability and agility.The Reimagining Treasury Management Virtual Summit serves as a critical forum for treasury and finance professionals to learn how to harness these innovations to strengthen balance sheets, optimize capital allocation, and support enterprise growth.Key Sessions Shaping the Future of TreasuryThe event will open with Craig Jeffery, Founder of Strategic Treasurer, who will deliver the opening remarks and set the tone for a day centered around building a future-ready, technology-empowered treasury function.Featured SessionsThe Future-Ready Treasury: Building Intelligent, Real-Time, and Resilient Financial OperationsTracy Knight, Principal and Founding Partner, Real TreasuryHow Banks and NBFIs Can Maximize Liquidity While Improving Cash VisibilityLeo Gil, VP, Product Management – Treasury Solutions, Bottomline Expert Panels Driving the DialoguePanel 1: From Manual to Autonomous: How AI, APIs, and Predictive Analytics Are Transforming Treasury OperationsPanelists:- Dominic Lynch, Co-founder, Your Treasury- Dagna Rezeberga, Vice President, Group Treasury & Investor Relations, Kelvion- Claudia Villasis-Wallraff, Head of Treasury Products, Deutsche BankThis discussion will explore how emerging technologies are reshaping the treasury operating model, replacing manual workflows with autonomous systems that enable real-time liquidity forecasting, automated reconciliation, and data-driven decision-making.Panel 2: Treasury as a Strategic Partner: Driving Value Creation, Risk Intelligence, and Enterprise AgilityPanelists:- Natalia Kudinova, Senior Director, Treasury, ABBYY- Muammer Çakir, Global Head of Treasury & Cash Management- Dharam Singla, CFO, Company Secretary & Head of Treasury, III Bank UK- Richard Leon, Head of Financial Planning and TreasuryThis panel will focus on how treasurers can elevate their roles from operational stewards to strategic business partners, helping shape enterprise strategy through smarter liquidity management, scenario planning, and integrated risk oversight.Gold Sponsor - Bottomline: Empowering Treasury TransformationTechsommet is honored to welcome Bottomline as the Gold Sponsor of the event. As a global leader in treasury and payments automation, Bottomline enables organizations to modernize their financial operations through intelligent liquidity management, secure payment orchestration, and deep analytics.With Bottomline’s Treasury Solutions, enterprises are achieving real-time visibility across cash positions, improving forecasting accuracy, and enhancing decision-making through API-led connectivity and AI-powered insights. The company’s technology is helping financial institutions and corporates alike unlock the potential of connected finance, creating resilient ecosystems that adapt dynamically to changing market conditions.Why This Event MattersAs the financial landscape becomes increasingly complex, treasurers are being asked to do more with less, balance liquidity, mitigate risk, ensure compliance, and deliver strategic value. The rise of intelligent treasury ecosystems, powered by automation and analytics, is redefining what’s possible.The Reimagining Treasury Management Virtual Summit provides an unparalleled opportunity for CFOs, treasurers, banking leaders, and finance transformation executives to understand how to integrate AI, data, and innovation into treasury strategy. Attendees will gain actionable insights into:- Building agile, data-driven treasury frameworks- Leveraging automation for real-time liquidity and risk visibility- Strengthening decision-making through predictive analytics- Embedding treasury as a core driver of enterprise performanceThis event will help finance leaders future-proof their treasury strategy, transforming it from a cost function into a catalyst for competitive advantage.Event DetailsEvent: Reimagining Treasury Management Virtual SummitDate: February 9, 2026Time: 12:00 PM ETLocation: Virtual EventModerator: Craig Jeffery, Founder, Strategic TreasurerGold Sponsor: BottomlineEvent Landing Page: https://techsommet.com/reimagining-treasury-management-strategies-for-the-digital-age/ Registration Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BmGKttXXR1OzPAEvXKA9Uw#/registration About TechsommetTechsommet is a global platform connecting industry pioneers, innovators, and technology leaders to explore how emerging technologies are transforming business operations and customer experiences. Through interactive summits and strategic networking, Techsommet fosters dialogue, collaboration, and innovation across the enterprise technology ecosystem.For media inquiries, partnerships, or speaker opportunities, please contact:Media Relations – Techsommetinfo@techsommet.com

