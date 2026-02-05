Waianae Man Charged with Threatening to Kill Federal Officer and His Family During Execution of Warrant for Drugs and Guns

HONOLULU – United States Attorney Ken Sorenson announced that Nehemiah Kealoha, 40, of Waianae, Oahu, was indicted on January 22, 2026, for threatening to assault and murder a federal law enforcement officer.

