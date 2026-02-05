Former California resident sentenced to prison for defrauding his Kent, Washington employer

Seattle – A 44-year-old former Laguna Niguel, California resident was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 18 months in prison for wire fraud for his scheme to steal nearly $1 million from his employer, announced First Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Neil Floyd.

