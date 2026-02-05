Skagit County, Washington, man, who threatened two different congresspeople and their staffs, sentenced to six months in prison

Seattle – A 67-year-old Skagit County, Washington, man was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Seattle to six months in federal prison for making Interstate threats against two different U.S Congressmen and their staffs, announced First Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Neil Floyd.

