Government congratulates Professor Vukosi Marivate

Government congratulates Professor Vukosi Marivate of the University of Pretoria on the recommendation by the United Nations Secretary-General to appoint him as a member of the Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence.

Professor Marivate was recommended alongside 40 leading experts from across the world, drawn from diverse disciplines and recognised for their significant expertise in artificial intelligence and related fields.

The Panel will be the first global, fully independent scientific body dedicated to closing the AI knowledge gap and assessing the real-world impacts of artificial intelligence across economies and societies.
It will play a critical role in helping the global community distinguish fact from fiction, and science from misinformation, by providing an authoritative, unbiased reference point.

