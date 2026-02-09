Global Immuno-Oncology Assays Market Set to More Than Double by 2034

Immuno Oncology Assays Market

Market to grow from USD 6.89B in 2026 to USD 16.85B at an 11.8% CAGR.

Comprehensive profiling and multi-omic assays are transforming immunotherapy development, enabling more precise cancer treatment and driving robust market growth.” — Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global immuno-oncology assays market is witnessing rapid expansion and is expected to more than double in value over the coming decade, according to a research report published by Fortune Business Insights™. The market was valued at USD 6.08 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 6.89 billion in 2026 to USD 16.85 billion by 2034, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% between 2026 and 2034.Get a Free Sample PDF - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/immuno-oncology-assays-market-111498 Immuno-oncology assays are advanced laboratory tests used for tumor profiling, immune microenvironment characterization, immunotherapy discovery, and — in some cases — companion diagnostics. These assays play a central role in precision oncology by enabling clinicians and researchers to better stratify patients, optimize treatment pathways, and monitor responses to immunotherapies.The increasing global burden of cancer and the widespread adoption of immunotherapy treatment regimens — particularly checkpoint inhibitors and combination therapies — are key drivers behind market growth. Many high-burden cancers, such as lung cancer, rely heavily on assays that measure biomarkers like PD-L1 and other immune signatures, which have become essential for guiding therapeutic decisions.Major industry players, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina, Inc., and Agilent Technologies, Inc., currently dominate the market through ongoing innovation and strategic initiatives focused on expanding immuno-oncology assay portfolios and enhancing performance.Market DynamicsThe immuno-oncology assays market’s growth is strongly supported by the expansion of precision immunotherapy biomarker adoption. As oncology clinical trials continue to expand and routine oncology care increasingly relies on biomarker-driven decisions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical companies are investing in validated assays with faster turnaround times and broader profiling capabilities.Companion diagnostics have gained momentum through regulatory approvals and label expansions that tie specific assays to targeted therapies. For example, certain PD-L1 assays have received official diagnostic approvals for use in guiding immunotherapy treatment decisions in cancers such as non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).However, the market faces notable technical challenges. Immuno-oncology assays are highly sensitive to pre-analytical variability, including specimen handling, tissue age, fixation protocols, and tumor heterogeneity. This variability can lead to inconsistent results across laboratories, limiting clinical trust and broad adoption. Additionally, stringent validation and regulatory requirements necessary to ensure clinical reliability can slow the transition of new multiplex and multi-omic assays from research settings to routine clinical use.Another emerging challenge is the complexity of multi-omic and spatial assays. For example, multi-gene sequencing panels capable of broad somatic variant profiling support both research and therapeutic monitoring across immuno-oncology programs.Another evolving trend involves spatial and multi-omic immune profiling, which extends immune biomarker work beyond single-marker readouts to contextual mapping of the tumor immune environment. Partnerships between companies aim to develop multiplex tissue assays that support biopharmaceutical research and clinical workflows, opening new opportunities in companion diagnostics and translational medicine.Market SegmentationThe global immuno-oncology assays market is segmented by product, technology, indication, end-user, and region to highlight key demand dynamics.By ProductThe market is divided into instruments and consumables segments. The consumables segment — which includes antibodies, staining kits, slides, extraction kits, library preparation reagents, and other assay materials — held the largest share of the market in 2025. High consumable adoption reflects the recurring demand for assay reagents and supplies that support multiplex immunohistochemistry, NGS workflows, and other profiling technologies.Instruments are also expected to grow, with projections indicating strong adoption rates as laboratories upgrade to advanced sequencing, imaging, and analysis platforms required for comprehensive immune profiling.By TechnologyTechnologically, the market consists of immunoassays, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assays, next-generation sequencing (NGS), immunohistochemistry (IHC), and others. The NGS segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2025, driven by its ability to consolidate multiple immunotherapy-relevant biomarkers into a single, scalable workflow — a capability highly valued in both translational research and clinical decision support.Request for customization - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/immuno-oncology-assays-market-111498 By IndicationAmong cancer types, lung cancer held a major market share in 2025, reflecting its high incidence and strong reliance on immuno-oncology assays to guide treatment decisions through biomarkers such as PD-L1 expression and broader genomic profiling. Lung cancer assays are projected to remain a leading segment through 2026 and beyond.Segments for breast cancer and other tumor types, including colorectal and melanoma, are also expected to contribute growth as immunotherapy use expands across diverse cancer indications.By End-UserThe pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment emerged as the dominant end-user category in 2025, benefiting from a surge in clinical trials and assay utilization for immunotherapy development. This segment is expected to retain a leading share through 2026, reflecting the continued expansion of immuno-oncology pipelines.Academic & research institutes are also projected to grow steadily as research activity in immuno-oncology increases, supported by investments in advanced profiling techniques and partnerships with industry players.

