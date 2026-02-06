NSFAS briefs media on status of applications for the 2026 academic year, 5 Feb
The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) cordially invites all members of the media to its monthly media briefing, to be held on Thursday, 5 February 2026.
The briefing will provide detailed updates on the status of applications for the 2026 academic year.
The session will feature a comprehensive overview of application progress, address current challenges, and outline interventions being implemented to ensure efficient processing for prospective students.
We encourage media representatives to attend and engage with NSFAS leadership during this important update.
Details of the Briefing:
Date: Thursday, 5 February 2026
Time: 10H00
Venue: GCIS, Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, 1035 Francis Baard, Hatfield, Pretoria
Live Streaming details:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA
Enquiries:
Ishmael Mnisi
Cell: 063 685 7337
