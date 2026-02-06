Mineral and Petroleum Resources hosts Investing in African Mining Indaba 2026, 8 to 12 Feb

South Africa hosts the Investing in African Mining Indaba at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from 8 to 12 February 2026, with Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Mr Gwede Mantashe, delivering the official opening address. The event brings together African leaders, industry stakeholders, and investors to discuss the responsible development of the continent’s mineral resources amid global geopolitical uncertainty.

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR) and its entities will use the Indaba platform to restore and strengthen investor confidence in South Africa’s mining sector. Since the previous Indaba, the Department has made significant progress in ensuring stability, policy certainty, and growth through the implementation of a transparent Mining Licensing System, the launch of the Critical Minerals Strategy, and the Junior Mining Exploration Fund, which has accelerated exploration activity and contributed to the discovery of new mineral deposits.

In line with its national strategy to build responsible, high-value supply chains, the DMPR will host several engagements on the sidelines of the Indaba, including the African Ministers’ Critical Minerals Roundtable, the Investor Dialogue on Building Critical Minerals Value Chains, the South Africa Exploration Investment Forum, the Women in Mining Brunch, and the Young Professionals Forum.

Mining Indaba registered and accredited members of the media are invited to cover the following departmental activities that will be happening on the sidelines of the Mining Indaba as follows:

1. National Address by the Republic of South Africa, to be addressed by Minister Gwede Mantashe, MP)

Date: 08 February 2026

Time: 09:00

Venue: Presidents Stage, Level 2, CTICC1

2. African Minister’s Critical Minerals Roundtable, to be addressed by Minister Gwede Mantashe, MP

Date: 08 February 2026

Time: 10:45

Venue: Victoria Falls Stage, Level 2, CTICC2

3. Official Opening Ceremony of the African Mining Indaba, to be addressed by Minister Gwede Mantashe, MP

Date: 09 February 2026

Time: 09:00

Venue: Victoria Falls Stage, Level 2 CTICC2

4. Investor Dialogue: Building Critical Minerals Value Chains, to be addressed by Minister Gwede Mantashe, MP

Date: 09 February 2026

Time: 14:00-16:00

Venue: Victoria Falls Stage, Level 2 CTICC2

5. South Africa Exploration Investment Forum, to be addressed by Minister Gwede Mantashe, MP

Date: 10 February 2026

Time: 09:00-11:00

Venue: Blue Bell, CTICC 2 – Level 3

6. Women in Mining Brunch, hosted by Deputy Minister Phumzile Mgcina, MP

Date: 11 February 2026

Time: 11:00 -13h00

Venue: Okavango Delta, CTICC 2 – Level 1

7. Young Professionals Programme, hosted by Deputy Minister Phumzile Mgcina, MP

Date: 12 February 2026

Time: 09:00-11:00

Venue: Table Mountain Stage CTICC1

For rsvp and interview opportunities, accredited media houses are encouraged to contact:

Johannes Mokobane – Johannes.mokobane@dmpr.gov.za / mediadesk@dmpr.gov.za; 082 766 3674

For media enquiries:

Ms Lerato Ntsoko

E-mail: Lerato.ntsoko@dmpr.gov.za

Cell: 082 459 2788

E-mail: mediadesk@dmpr.gov.za

Ms Yolanda Mhlathi

E-mail: Yolanda.Mhlathi@dmpr.gov.za

Cell: 067 258 1122



