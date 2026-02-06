Trade, Industry and Competition hosts Joint Mining Indaba Investment Forum in Cape Town, 9 Feb

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), in partnership with the Departments of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR) and Water and Sanitation (DWS), will host a Joint Mining Indaba Investment Forum at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in Cape Town on Monday, 9 February 2025 from 14:00.

Held under the theme Building Critical Minerals Value Chains in South Africa, the high-impact, investor-focused forum aims to showcase South Africa’s critical minerals investment proposition and highlight bankable, investor-ready projects across the value chain.

Moreover, this is also an opportunity for direct engagement between government and investors, with a strong emphasis on strengthening collaboration between the public and private sectors.

A high-level panel of ministers and private-sector representatives will lead discussions on enabling South Africa’s Critical Minerals Strategy, as well as advancing industrialisation, beneficiation and sustainable value-chain development.

The forum will also serve as a platform to position South Africa as a value-adding hub for critical minerals. In addition, it will showcase investor-ready projects and provide an opportunity for global investors to share market perspectives.

The 2026 Mining Indaba provides an important opportunity to reinforce South Africa’s investment appeal in critical minerals.

The Investing in African Mining Indaba remains the world’s largest mining investment conference, drawing governments, global mining companies, original equipment manufacturers, technology firms, financiers, and development institutions.

Journalists who are credited for the Mining Indaba and are interested in covering the event are requested to submit their names to Tshilidzi Mugovhoro via telephone 082 879 6792 or email on TMugovhoro@thedtic.gov.za

For media enquiries and interview requests:

Bongani Lukhele – Director: Media Relations

Tel: (012) 394 1643

Mobile: 079 5083 457

WhatsApp: 074 2998 512

E-mail: BLukhele@thedtic.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates