Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market Expands at 7.8% CAGR Through 2033 – Persistence Market Resaerch

Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market

The veterinary orthopedic implants market is growing due to increasing pet ownership, advanced surgical technologies, and rising demand for animal care.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global veterinary orthopedic implants market is poised for substantial growth, with projections estimating its value to reach USD 1,070.3 million by 2033, up from USD 632.7 million in 2026. This growth reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% between 2026 and 2033. The rising demand for veterinary orthopedic implants is driven by an increasing global pet population, advancements in surgical technology, and a growing awareness among pet owners about the importance of animal health.

Overview of Veterinary Orthopedic Implants

Veterinary orthopedic implants are essential for treating musculoskeletal conditions in animals, including fractures, joint disorders, and ligament injuries. These implants play a critical role in stabilizing broken bones, aiding in joint repair, and restoring mobility. Implants such as plates, screws, pins, and wires are commonly used in veterinary surgeries, especially in companion animals like dogs and cats. As veterinary medicine advances, these implants are designed to be more effective, durable, and better suited to the anatomical needs of animals, further supporting their adoption in clinical practices.

Key Market Trends Driving Growth

Pet Humanization: The increasing humanization of pets, particularly dogs and cats, is one of the most prominent drivers of the market. Pet owners now treat their animals as family members, with a growing willingness to invest in advanced veterinary treatments. This shift in attitudes has resulted in increased demand for orthopedic implants to treat a variety of conditions, including fractures and joint problems.

Rising Trauma-Related Injuries: Trauma-related injuries in pets, caused by road accidents, falls, or sports-related activities, are on the rise, creating a greater need for surgical treatments. As diagnostic and surgical techniques advance, more fractures are being treated through surgical interventions rather than conservative management, boosting the demand for orthopedic implants.

Technological Advancements in Implants: Innovations in implant materials, such as lightweight metals and anatomically contoured plates, are improving surgical outcomes and recovery times. For instance, titanium alloys and stainless steel implants offer enhanced durability and biocompatibility. Furthermore, 3D-printed, patient-specific implants are gaining traction for their precision and improved treatment outcomes.

Regional Insights

North America: North America is expected to hold the largest share of the veterinary orthopedic implants market in 2026, accounting for approximately 38%. This dominance is attributed to the high pet ownership rate, advanced veterinary infrastructure, and widespread adoption of implant-based orthopedic procedures. The availability of specialized veterinary hospitals and an established market for pet insurance also support the demand for advanced orthopedic treatments.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is witnessing rapid market expansion, driven by increased pet ownership and a rising awareness of advanced veterinary care. The growing middle class, particularly in countries like China, India, and Japan, is fueling higher spending on animal healthcare, including surgical treatments. The emergence of specialized clinics and referral centers in this region is further boosting market growth.

Key Market Segments

Plates: Plates are expected to lead the veterinary orthopedic implants market, accounting for more than 36% of the market share in 2026. Their versatility in managing a wide range of fractures, particularly in small and large animals, makes them a staple in veterinary orthopedics. Compression plates and locking plates are commonly used in surgeries to stabilize fractures and promote faster healing.

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Increasing Pet Ownership: The growing global population of companion animals is a key opportunity for the veterinary orthopedic implants market. As pet ownership increases, particularly in urban and middle-class households, there is a greater demand for advanced veterinary treatments, including orthopedic surgeries.

Technological Innovations: Advances in implant design, such as locking compression plates and patient-specific 3D-printed implants, are enhancing surgical precision and recovery outcomes. These innovations are expected to drive the adoption of implants in veterinary practices, offering significant opportunities for market expansion.

Challenges Facing Market Growth

High Costs: The high cost of veterinary orthopedic implants and related surgical procedures remains a significant challenge. Advanced implants such as locking plates, specialized screws, and customized systems can be expensive, making them unaffordable for some pet owners. This is particularly true in lower-income regions where veterinary care may not be as accessible.

Limited Insurance Coverage: Limited pet insurance coverage, particularly for orthopedic procedures, poses an additional barrier. Many insurance plans either exclude or partially reimburse for surgeries involving orthopedic implants, which can lead to delays in treatment or a preference for conservative, non-surgical management.

Competitive Landscape

The veterinary orthopedic implants market is moderately consolidated, with a small number of leading players accounting for a significant portion of market share. Major companies such as DePuy Synthes, Arthrex Vet Systems, B. Braun, and Integra LifeSciences are at the forefront of this market, offering a range of implant products and continually innovating to improve surgical outcomes. Manufacturers are investing heavily in research and development, focusing on advanced materials, 3D-printed solutions, and biologic-enhanced implants to cater to the growing demand for more precise and durable implants.

Market Segmentation

Product Type

Plates

Compression Plates

L – Plates

T – Plates

Arthrodesis Plates

Acetabulum Plates

Others

Screws

Jigs

Pins & Wires

Application

Small and medium animals

Dogs

Cats

Other

Large animals

End User

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Regions

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Recent Market Developments

In June 2024, Movora, a key player in the veterinary orthopedic implants market, partnered with the Viticus Group to enhance veterinary orthopedic education. This collaboration aims to improve fracture repair techniques and offer hands-on training, boosting expertise in veterinary orthopedic implants.

