DigitalXForce Shapes Industry Dialogue on Trust, Risk, and Security in the AI Era

DigitalXForce’s Digital Trust Vision Reframes Cybersecurity from “Never Trust” to “Continuously Proven Trust” for AI-Driven Enterprises

AI systems don’t wait for audits, and neither should risk governance. Continuously proven trust is the only viable model for securing and governing AI at scale.” — Lalit Ahluwalia

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DigitalXForce, a global leader in AI-powered Automated GRC and Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management (ESRPM) , today announced its growing role in shaping the industry dialogue around trust, risk, and security in the age of artificial intelligence.As enterprises rapidly adopt AI across business operations, security teams face a new reality: traditional cybersecurity and compliance models—designed for static systems and periodic assessments—are no longer sufficient to manage machine-speed risk, autonomous decision-making, and dynamic threat exposure.DigitalXForce is advancing a new industry narrative centered on Digital Trust—a model where trust is continuously validated, measured, and communicated using real-time evidence rather than assumptions.The AI Era Demands a New Definition of TrustAI has fundamentally altered the risk landscape. Systems now learn, adapt, and act independently—often faster than human oversight can keep pace. This shift challenges long-standing security principles built around perimeter defense, static controls, and annual audits.DigitalXForce argues that in the AI era:• Trust can no longer be binary or implicit• Risk cannot be assessed periodically• Compliance alone does not equal safetyInstead, enterprises must adopt continuously proven trust, where security, risk, compliance, and resilience are monitored in real time and aligned to business outcomes.Zero Trust was the start. Digital Trust is the requirement for the AI era.Leading the Conversation from Controls to ConfidenceThrough its research, executive blogs, industry forums, and conference engagements, DigitalXForce is helping CISOs, risk leaders, and Boards reframe how cybersecurity success is defined.The company’s perspective challenges legacy thinking by emphasizing:• Trust as a measurable outcome, not a policy statement• Risk as a continuously moving signal, not a static register• Security as a business enabler, not just a control functionBy elevating the conversation from tools and controls to enterprise-wide trust and confidence, DigitalXForce is helping organizations align cybersecurity strategy with the realities of AI-driven operations.Unifying Trust, Risk, and Security Across the EnterpriseDigitalXForce’s Digital Trust framework brings together historically siloed domains—including security, compliance, audit, third-party risk, AI risk, enterprise risk, and operational resilience—into a single, continuously updated view of trustworthiness.This unified approach enables organizations to:• Understand how AI-driven change impacts risk in real time• Demonstrate accountability and governance over AI-enabled systems• Provide Boards and regulators with defensible, evidence-based assurance• Move from reactive risk management to proactive trust validationRather than asking “Are we compliant?”, leaders can now ask—and answer—“Can we prove trust right now?”Trust at Machine Speed, Not Audit SpeedAt the core of DigitalXForce’s platform is X-ROC ™ (Extended Risk & Operations Center), which continuously monitors risk signals across security, IT, cloud, compliance, and AI-enabled systems.By operating at machine speed, X-ROC enables trust to evolve dynamically as systems, threats, and regulations change—making it possible to govern AI responsibly without slowing innovation.“AI has fundamentally changed the pace and scale of risk, and cybersecurity thinking must evolve with it,” said Lalit Ahluwalia, Founder & CEO of DigitalXForce. “In the AI era, trust can’t be assumed or declared—it has to be continuously proven. Our mission is to help the industry move from managing controls to establishing confidence in real time.”Shaping What Comes NextAs AI continues to reshape enterprise operations, regulators, customers, and Boards are demanding higher levels of transparency, accountability, and assurance.DigitalXForce is committed to leading this shift by:• Advancing industry frameworks around Digital Trust• Educating leaders on AI-era risk and governance• Helping enterprises operationalize trust at scaleBy shaping how the industry thinks about trust, risk, and security, DigitalXForce aims to define what “good” looks like in the AI era—before the rules are written for us.About DigitalXForce:DigitalXForce is a next-generation, AI-native platform for Automated Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) & Enterprise Security & Risk Posture Management (ESRPM), that empowers enterprises to manage complexity with intelligence, agility, and confidence. Designed with a modular and composable architecture, DigitalXForce delivers an integrated suite of capabilities spanning automated GRC, Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management (ESRPM), Third-Party Risk Management, Cyber Resilience, and Regulatory Compliance.At the core of DigitalXForce is its AI-powered engine, which leverages intelligent agents, machine learning models, and a dynamic control library to autonomously monitor controls, map evidence, assess risks, and generate real-time insights. Trusted by global enterprises across healthcare, finance, critical infrastructure, and technology sectors, DigitalXForce delivers measurable value by reducing manual effort, accelerating audit readiness, and improving organizational resilience in today’s fast-evolving threat and compliance landscape.Learn more about DigitalXForce at https://digitalxforce.com

