Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Forecast to Reach USD 2.38 Billion by 2034

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market set to grow from USD 1,040.1M in 2026 to USD 2,381.8M at a 10.9% CAGR.

Automated infection surveillance solutions are enabling healthcare systems to detect and respond to infection risks faster, improving patient safety and clinical outcomes across care settings.” — Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global infection surveillance solutions market is experiencing significant expansion and is projected to continue its robust growth through the forecast period, according to a recent research report published by Fortune Business Insights™. The market was valued at USD 939.6 million in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 1,040.1 million in 2026 to USD 2,381.8 million by 2034, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.91% during the forecast period.Infection surveillance solutions refer to integrated software platforms and analytical tools designed to monitor, detect, and manage infectious disease risks within healthcare settings. These systems are instrumental in identifying trends in healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), supporting infection prevention teams, facilitating regulatory reporting, and improving overall patient safety and outcomes in acute care, long-term care, and diagnostic environments. The increasing prevalence of HAIs — including central line-associated bloodstream infections (CLABSI), catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI), surgical site infections (SSI), and Clostridium difficile infections — is among the foremost drivers of the market's expansion. These infections pose serious clinical and financial challenges for healthcare facilities worldwide, prompting heightened adoption of automated surveillance solutions that can streamline infection identification, enhance accuracy, and reduce the burden of manual chart reviews. These infections pose serious clinical and financial challenges for healthcare facilities worldwide, prompting heightened adoption of automated surveillance solutions that can streamline infection identification, enhance accuracy, and reduce the burden of manual chart reviews.Another key growth factor is the critical need for antimicrobial resistance (AMR) monitoring and stewardship. As resistant pathogens continue to emerge and proliferate globally, hospitals and public health agencies are integrating AMR surveillance into broader infection monitoring frameworks, enabling early detection of resistant organisms and more informed, data-driven antibiotic stewardship practices.Despite strong growth prospects, market expansion is tempered by certain challenges. High implementation costs associated with advanced surveillance software, integration complexities with electronic health records (EHRs), and limited IT resources in smaller healthcare facilities can hinder adoption and slow deployment timelines. Many facilities must invest in software licensing, EHR integrations, and ongoing maintenance — all of which require dedicated budgets and infrastructure support. Market TrendsA significant trend within the infection surveillance solutions market is the increasing deployment of cloud/SaaS-based platforms. Healthcare organizations are favoring cloud delivery models due to faster implementation timelines, reduced need for on-site infrastructure, centralized data aggregation, and simplified maintenance workflows. These cloud-hosted solutions also support enterprise-wide standardization of infection surveillance practices across multi-facility health systems. These cloud-hosted solutions also support enterprise-wide standardization of infection surveillance practices across multi-facility health systems.Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities are also being integrated into infection surveillance platforms to automate case detection, prioritize at-risk patients, and support predictive analytics. These technologies enhance operational efficiency by enabling infection prevention teams to focus on high-impact interventions and speed response times to emerging infection trends.Market SegmentationThe infection surveillance solutions market is segmented by component, surveillance type, deployment model, end user, and geography.By ComponentThe market includes software and services segments. The software segment is expected to dominate the global market share due to its widespread adoption in acute care settings, its role in automating infection detection and reporting workflows, and the ongoing shift toward cloud-based delivery models. Services, including consulting, implementation support, and maintenance, are also projected to grow steadily as healthcare facilities seek external expertise to optimize system deployments and maintain compliance with changing reporting standards.By Surveillance TypeInfection surveillance solutions are grouped into healthcare-associated infection (HAI) surveillance, AMR & stewardship monitoring, outbreak detection & response, and post-discharge surveillance. The HAI surveillance segment is expected to account for the largest share due to its foundational role in infection prevention workflows and ongoing regulatory reporting requirements across hospitals. The AMR & stewardship segment is also anticipated to exhibit strong growth as demand increases for solutions that can integrate resistance data and support stewardship programs.By DeploymentBased on deployment model, the market is divided into cloud/SaaS and on-premise segments. The cloud/SaaS segment dominated the market in 2025 and is poised for continued growth due to its advantages in scalability, ease of deployment, and enterprise data integration across multiple care facilities. On-premise solutions will continue to serve healthcare organizations with strict data residency requirements and existing internal IT infrastructure.By End UserBy end user, the infection surveillance solutions market includes acute care hospitals, private hospital networks, long-term care facilities, and diagnostic labs & others. Acute care hospitals captured a dominant share of the market in 2025 due to their higher patient volumes, greater procedural complexity, and the mandatory reporting requirements for many infections — particularly in regions with structured quality and safety programs linked to reimbursement and performance metrics. Private hospital networks are also expected to grow rapidly as investments in standardized surveillance tools expand across expanding healthcare systems.Request for customization - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/infection-surveillance-solution-market-112694 Regional InsightsGeographically, North America held the largest share of the infection surveillance solutions market in 2025, supported by advanced healthcare IT infrastructure, stringent infection control regulations, and high adoption of digital surveillance platforms. In this region, the market was valued at USD 421.2 million in 2025, with the United States accounting for approximately 40.8% of global market value.Europe is anticipated to be the second-largest regional market, driven by national infection surveillance programs, ongoing digitization of healthcare infrastructure, and strong regulatory focus on reducing HAIs. Countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom are key contributors to regional market expansion. Asia Pacific is expected to secure the third-largest share, bolstered by expanding healthcare infrastructure, infection prevention initiatives, and increased adoption of digital health technologies in countries like China, Japan, and India. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are anticipated to experience moderate growth as healthcare investments increase in urban centers and awareness of infection prevention solutions rises.

