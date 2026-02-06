Organic Fertilizer Market Poised for Robust Growth, Projected to Reach USD 14,127.1 Million by 2032

Organic Fertilizer Market

North America holds a dominant 33.2% share of the global organic nutrient market, highlighting its strength in agriculture and related sectors

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest study by Persistence Market Research, the global organic fertilizer market is on track for significant growth. The market size is projected to rise from USD 7,777.8 million in 2025 to USD 14,127.1 million by 2032, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the forecast period. This surge is attributed to increasing consumer preference for organic produce, growing awareness about environmental sustainability, and the need for sustainable agricultural practices.

Key Drivers of Market Growth

Several key drivers are expected to propel the growth of the organic fertilizer market globally. One of the primary drivers is the increasing demand for organic food products, as consumers are becoming more health-conscious and environmentally aware. Organic farming methods, which avoid the use of synthetic chemicals, are gaining traction, encouraging farmers to adopt organic fertilizers for healthier crop production. Additionally, governments worldwide are implementing supportive policies and incentives for organic farming, further promoting the use of organic fertilizers.

Moreover, the adverse environmental impacts of chemical fertilizers, such as soil degradation and water pollution, have led to a shift toward more eco-friendly alternatives like organic fertilizers. Organic fertilizers not only enhance soil fertility but also improve soil structure and water retention, which contributes to long-term agricultural sustainability.

Market Segmentation

By Source

• Animal-Based

• Plant-Based

• Mineral-Based

By Crop Type

• Cereals and Grains

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Oilseeds and Pulses

• Turf and Ornamentals

• Misc.

By Form

• Granules

• Powder

• Liquid

By End User

• Agriculture

• Horticulture

• Residential and Gardens

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia & Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Market Trends

Several emerging trends are expected to shape the future of the organic fertilizer market. One of the notable trends is the rise in demand for bio-based and sustainable fertilizers, which are not only beneficial for crop growth but also promote environmental sustainability. In addition, liquid organic fertilizers are gaining popularity due to their efficiency and ability to provide rapid nutrient absorption for crops.

There is also an increasing focus on organic waste recycling and the development of innovative composting techniques, which offer cost-effective solutions for organic fertilizer production. The growing awareness about the environmental impact of synthetic fertilizers has further accelerated the transition to organic alternatives, especially in regions with strong agricultural traditions.

Company Insights

Several key companies are leading the charge in the global organic fertilizer market, playing a significant role in product innovation, distribution, and sustainability. These companies are focusing on expanding their product portfolios and adopting sustainable practices to cater to the growing demand for organic fertilizers.

✦ IFFCO

✦ Yara

✦ The Scotts Company LLC

✦ Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Ltd (SPIC)

✦ Multiplex Group Of Companies

✦ uståne Natural Fertilizer, Inc.

✦ ICL

✦ Coromandel International Limited

✦ T.Stanes and Company Limited

✦ TerraLink Horticulture Inc.

✦ Queensland Organics

✦ K+S Aktiengesellschaft

✦ Darling Ingredients

✦ Fertoz

These companies are adopting advanced technologies in the production of organic fertilizers and are increasingly incorporating sustainable sourcing practices into their supply chains. By focusing on research and development, they aim to deliver high-quality products that meet the evolving needs of farmers and gardeners worldwide.

Challenges and Future Outlook

While the organic fertilizer market is poised for substantial growth, it faces challenges such as the relatively higher cost of organic fertilizers compared to conventional fertilizers. Additionally, the availability of raw materials, like animal manure and plant residues, can fluctuate depending on environmental conditions and agricultural cycles.

However, with continued advancements in organic farming techniques, government support, and increasing consumer demand for organic food products, the market is expected to overcome these challenges and continue its upward trajectory.

In conclusion, the global organic fertilizer market is set for significant expansion, driven by rising consumer preference for sustainable farming practices, environmental concerns, and growing demand for organic food. With key players continuously innovating and expanding their product offerings, the market is well-positioned for long-term growth in the coming years.

