Tina Nguyen Specialized Real Estate Services for Investment and Healthcare-Related Properties in Washington

Tina Nguyen

PUYALLUP, WA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Puyallup, Washington — Tina Nguyen, a real estate agent and investor with Re/max Honors in Puyallup, Washington, is offering specialized real estate services for clients interested in multifamily properties and home-based businesses. Nguyen's approach integrates her background in healthcare with real estate investment strategies, serving communities along Washington's I-5 corridor, including Tacoma, Puyallup, Lynwood, and Everett.With four years of experience in real estate and an eight-year background as a Registered Nurse, Tina assists clients in identifying and acquiring properties suitable for investment, including those that can be developed into adult family homes or other healthcare-related businesses. Her services are designed to support clients in achieving financial independence and building long-term wealth through property ownership. Tina provides comprehensive real estate solutions, which include covering costs for home inspections or warranties to offer clients peace of mind throughout transactions.Tina maintains a network of lenders, contractors, and stagers to facilitate property acquisitions and sales efficiently. Her client base frequently includes repeat buyers, with many returning for subsequent property purchases after successful initial investments. A notable achievement includes guiding a client in establishing a profitable short-term rental property, which led to further investments in the rental market. Tina holds a Residential Remodeling Specialist Certificate and is involved with professional organizations such as TPCAR, NAR, and AREAA, reinforcing her expertise in the Washington real estate market."My goal is to empower clients by combining my knowledge of healthcare needs with effective real estate strategies," said Tina Nguyen, Real Estate Agent at Re/max Honors. "I am passionate about helping individuals find properties that not only meet their residential needs but also serve as foundations for financial growth, whether through investment properties or by enabling the creation of vital home-based businesses."For more information about Tina Nguyen's specialized real estate services, visit her official website at tinanguyen.rmxhonors.com . Re/max Honors is a real estate brokerage dedicated to providing professional and client-focused property services in the Pacific Northwest.

