AI in Video Surveillance Market Size to Reach USD 18.33 Billion by 2032 | CAGR – 16.6% (2025–2032)

AI in Video Surveillance Market Size

The global AI in video surveillance market size is projected to grow from $6.26 billion in 2025 to $18.33 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.6%

The deep learning segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.1% over the forecast period.” — fortune business insights

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global AI in video surveillance market size was valued at USD 5.64 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow from USD 6.26 billion in 2025 to USD 18.33 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period. North America dominated the AI in video surveillance market with a market share of 36.87% in 2024. This strong growth trajectory reflects the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence across security infrastructure, driven by the need for real-time monitoring, automated threat detection, and enhanced situational awareness across public and private spaces.Size, Share, and Industry AnalysisThe AI in video surveillance market has transitioned from conventional CCTV-based monitoring to intelligent, data-driven surveillance ecosystems. AI-powered solutions now enable advanced video analytics such as facial recognition, object detection, behavior analysis, and anomaly identification. Market share expansion is closely tied to rising security concerns, smart city initiatives, and the growing deployment of IP cameras integrated with AI software. Enterprises, governments, and transportation authorities are increasingly investing in intelligent surveillance to improve operational efficiency and reduce dependency on manual monitoring.Get a Free Sample of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/ai-in-surveillance-market-109303 Key Market InsightsOne of the most notable insights shaping this market is the shift from reactive surveillance to proactive and predictive security models. AI algorithms analyze massive volumes of video data in real time, enabling early detection of suspicious activities. Cloud-based deployments and edge AI solutions are gaining traction, allowing faster processing and lower latency. Additionally, regulatory emphasis on public safety and infrastructure protection continues to accelerate adoption, particularly in urban environments.Global Market OverviewGlobally, AI in video surveillance is becoming a critical component of digital transformation strategies. Developed economies are focusing on upgrading legacy surveillance systems with AI-enabled platforms, while emerging markets are adopting intelligent surveillance as part of large-scale urban development projects. The convergence of AI, IoT, and big data analytics has further strengthened the global outlook, enabling scalable and interoperable surveillance solutions across diverse use cases such as retail analytics, traffic management, and border security.Market TrendsA key trend in the market is the growing adoption of edge-based AI video analytics, which processes data closer to the camera instead of relying solely on centralized servers. This reduces bandwidth usage and improves response times. Another emerging trend is the integration of AI surveillance with biometric technologies and access control systems. Privacy-preserving AI models and ethical surveillance frameworks are also gaining attention as organizations aim to balance security with data protection regulations.Market Growth FactorsThe rising incidence of crime, terrorism threats, and infrastructure vulnerabilities is a primary growth driver for the AI in video surveillance market. Increasing investments in smart cities and intelligent transportation systems are further fueling demand. Technological advancements in deep learning, computer vision, and neural networks have significantly improved the accuracy and reliability of AI surveillance solutions. Moreover, declining hardware costs and scalable cloud platforms are making advanced surveillance technologies more accessible to small and medium-sized enterprises.Segmentation AnalysisThe market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, application, and end user. By component, software solutions account for a substantial share due to the increasing use of video analytics platforms. In terms of deployment, cloud-based and hybrid models are witnessing rapid growth alongside edge-based systems. Application-wise, the market spans commercial, residential, and public infrastructure surveillance, while end users include government agencies, retail chains, transportation authorities, and industrial facilities.Regional AnalysisNorth America leads the AI in video surveillance market, supported by early technology adoption, strong cybersecurity infrastructure, and high investments in public safety. Europe follows closely, driven by smart city initiatives and stringent security standards. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, fueled by rapid urbanization, expanding transportation networks, and large-scale surveillance projects in countries such as China and India. Meanwhile, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are gradually emerging as promising markets due to rising security awareness and infrastructure development.Key Industry PlayersThe competitive landscape of the AI in video surveillance market is characterized by continuous innovation and strategic partnerships. Leading players are focusing on enhancing AI capabilities, improving analytics accuracy, and expanding global footprints. Investments in research and development are enabling companies to introduce advanced features such as emotion recognition, crowd density analysis, and automated incident reporting, strengthening their market position.Get a Free Sample of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/ai-in-surveillance-market-109303 Key Industry DevelopmentsRecent industry developments highlight a strong focus on AI-driven automation and interoperability. Companies are launching next-generation AI surveillance platforms compatible with smart city ecosystems and IoT devices. Mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations between AI software providers and camera manufacturers are becoming common strategies to deliver end-to-end surveillance solutions. Regulatory developments related to ethical AI and data privacy are also shaping product design and deployment strategies.FAQsWhat is AI in video surveillance?AI in video surveillance refers to the use of artificial intelligence technologies such as computer vision and deep learning to automatically analyze video footage, identify patterns, and detect potential security threats in real time.What is driving the growth of the AI in video surveillance market?The market is driven by rising security concerns, smart city projects, advancements in AI technologies, and the need for automated, real-time monitoring solutions across public and private sectors.Which region dominates the AI in video surveillance market?North America currently dominates the market due to early adoption of advanced technologies, strong public safety investments, and widespread deployment of intelligent surveillance systems.How does AI improve traditional video surveillance systems?AI enhances traditional systems by enabling automated video analysis, reducing manual monitoring, improving accuracy in threat detection, and providing actionable insights through data-driven analytics.What is the future outlook for AI in the video surveillance market?The market is expected to witness robust growth through 2032, driven by continuous AI innovation, expanding smart infrastructure projects, and increasing demand for predictive and privacy-aware surveillance solutions.Read Related Reports:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.