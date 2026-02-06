Sterilization Services Market to Reach US$ 6,146.4 Mn by 2032 at 6.8% CAGR | Persistence Market Research

Sterilization Services Market

The sterilization services market is poised for significant growth, driven by advancements in technology, increased demand for infection prevention.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sterilization services market is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. With a market value of approximately US$ 3,878.1 Mn in 2025, the sterilization services sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%, reaching US$ 6,146.4 Mn by the end of 2032. This robust growth trajectory highlights the increasing demand for sterilization across various industries, particularly healthcare, due to rising health concerns, evolving technologies, and stricter infection control regulations.

Market Overview and Growth Drivers

The sterilization services market has recorded a historical CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2024, reflecting steady growth. Key drivers of this upward trajectory include the expanding use of single-use medical devices, advancements in sterilization technologies, and rising concerns over infection prevention and healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). The demand for sterilization services is particularly driven by healthcare facilities, including hospitals and clinics, where sterilization plays a critical role in ensuring patient safety and maintaining regulatory compliance.

As the healthcare sector continues to grow globally, the need for sterilization services is becoming more pronounced. The widespread adoption of single-use medical devices, which require rigorous sterilization processes, is one of the main factors propelling the market. Additionally, regulatory pressures are encouraging healthcare providers and manufacturers to adopt advanced sterilization methods to meet the stringent guidelines set by regulatory agencies.

Key Developments in the Sterilization Services Market

Several major players in the sterilization services market are actively expanding their service portfolios to meet the growing demand. For instance, Sterigenics increased its capacity in Europe by opening a new facility in Somercotes in 2019. This new facility provides routine gamma irradiation services, critical for device verification and lab testing. Similarly, Sterigenics International expanded its global capabilities through the acquisition of Companhia Brasileira De Esterilizaço (CBE) in Latin America in 2015, further solidifying its market position.

Challenges in the Sterilization Services Market

While the sterilization services market is expected to experience high growth, there are certain challenges that could affect its expansion. One of the main barriers is the regulatory complexity surrounding sterilization services. Different countries have their own regulatory approval processes, which can delay the introduction of new services and products in foreign markets. The approval process can be time-consuming and costly, particularly when a company seeks to expand internationally.

Regional Insights: U.S., Germany, and Japan

The U.S. market is expected to continue its dominance, with the country holding a significant market share in North America. The growing burden of chronic and infectious diseases, coupled with the increasing volume of surgical procedures, has led to a rise in the adoption of infection prevention guidelines within the healthcare system. The presence of major players, such as Steris Plc., has further solidified the U.S. as a key player in the global sterilization services market.

In Germany, a high incidence of hospital-acquired infections has led to increased demand for sterilization services. Government initiatives aimed at combating these infections, along with a focus on minimizing surgical site infections, are expected to boost the growth of the sterilization services market in the country. Germany held around 34.7% of the European market share in 2024, and this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period.

In Japan, an aging population and rising awareness of infection prevention are driving market growth. The demand for sterilization services in Japan is being fueled by an increase in hospital-acquired infections and the growing number of elderly individuals who are more vulnerable to infections. Japan's competitive market, characterized by both domestic and international players, is expected to witness continued expansion in the coming years.

Market Segmentation: Service Types, Sterilization Methods, and End Users

The global sterilization services market can be segmented based on service types, sterilization methods, and end users. The contract sterilization services segment is the largest, holding a market share of approximately 70.3% in 2024. This segment is driven by the demand for cost-effective sterilization solutions that help manufacturers meet regulatory requirements. Ethylene oxide (EO) sterilization is the dominant method, accounting for 41.3% of the market share, due to its effectiveness in sterilizing heat- or moisture-sensitive medical devices.

Competitive Landscape

The competition in the sterilization services market is fierce, with companies striving to enhance their service offerings through technological advancements, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships. Companies such as STERIS Plc. and Stryker Corporation are at the forefront of these developments. STERIS recently received an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA in 2020 for their V-PRO® Low Temperature Sterilization Systems, which are used for sanitizing N95 respirators.

Key Segments Covered in Global Sterilization Services Market Research

Service:

Contract Sterilization Service

Validation Sterilization Services

Technique:

Steam Sterilization

Gamma Irradiation

Electron Beam Irradiation

X-ray Irradiation

Ethylene Oxide Sterilization

Ion Beam Treatment

Plasma Sterilization

End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Medical Device Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

In November 2019, Stryker Corporation acquired TSO3, a leader in low-temperature sterilization technology for medical devices, further expanding its footprint in the sterilization services market. These strategic moves highlight the importance of innovation and partnerships in staying competitive within the market.

