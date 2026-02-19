Alyxus Nerio of Hybrid Homes Group Nominated for Rise & Grind of the Year Award

Alyxus Nerio

Oklahoma City Realtor Recognized for Innovative Approach to Real Estate Investment and Wealth Building

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oklahoma City, OK – Alyxus Nerio, the founder of Hybrid Homes Group, has been nominated for the Rise & Grind of the Year Award for 2025. This recognition highlights her strategic methodology in real estate across Oklahoma City and the wider Oklahoma metropolitan area. With nine years of experience, Alyxus guides both first-time home buyers and seasoned investors, focusing on property transactions as a pathway to long-term financial growth and generational wealth.Hybrid Homes Group, under Alyxus’s leadership, emphasizes a comprehensive support model that extends from initial home purchases to subsequent resales and strategic real estate investments. Alyxus is known for her non-traditional approach, where she meticulously assists clients in evaluating their homes not only as residences but as critical investment assets. Her firm’s focus is on integrating investment principles into every client interaction.Alyxus possesses a detailed understanding of investment deals, including the analysis of buy-and-hold opportunities and profitable property flips. This expertise allows her to craft strategic acquisitions designed to foster significant financial growth for her clients. For example, Alyxus recently assisted a veteran in utilizing a VA Loan to acquire two additional homes, expanding his property portfolio from one to four units. This portfolio included a property with a separate two-bedroom rental unit, illustrating her commitment to strategic wealth building through informed real estate decisions. This case highlights the practical application of her strategies in expanding clients' assets."I believe in empowering clients to view their home not just as a place to live, but as a foundational investment for future wealth," said Alyxus Nerio, founder of Hybrid Homes Group. "Our goal is to provide comprehensive support that translates into sustained financial growth for families and investors alike by making strategic, asset-focused decisions."For more information about real estate strategies in Oklahoma City, visit sellbuyokchomes.com or contact Alyxus Nerio directly. Hybrid Homes Group is an Oklahoma City-based real estate firm specializing in strategic property acquisition and investment for first-time home buyers and experienced investors. Founded by Alyxus Nerio, the group is dedicated to building generational wealth through informed real estate decisions and comprehensive client support.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.