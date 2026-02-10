The Design House named National Elite Partner of the Year at TISE 2026! We are proud to provide Denton County builders and designers with scalable infrastructure—from product-only sourcing to full turnkey remodeling The Design House Denton, TX 10,000 SF Design Showroom

Denton’s The Design House Named National "Elite Partner"; Scalable Trade Infrastructure Unveiled

Receiving this national honor at TISE 2026 validates our mission to serve as the scalable infrastructure for North Texas trade professionals.” — Ty Homeyer, Co-Owner

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Design House, a vertically integrated design and fabrication powerhouse, has been named the 2025 Daltile Elite Statements Partner of the Year. The award was officially presented at The International Surface Event (TISE) 2026 in Las Vegas, the industry's premier global marketplace for stone and tile. This national recognition distinguishes The Design House as the primary infrastructure for Denton County’s custom home builders, architects, and independent interior designers.Unlike traditional vendors, The Design House has introduced a Variable-Scale Partnership model. This allows trade professionals to utilize as little or as much of the firm's 10,000 sq. ft. infrastructure as a project requires, ranging from product-only sourcing to full, turnkey project delivery where The Design House manages every trade from demolition to final plumbing.“Our trade partners are the heartbeat of our business, and this award from TISE and Daltile proves we have the national-level infrastructure to support them at any scale,” said Jennifer Homeyer, Principal of The Design House. “Whether a builder needs a reliable 'product-only' source for a single slab or a designer needs us to execute a complete turnkey kitchen transformation, we are built to be as involved as the partner needs us to be. We are the 'one-stop' back-office that keeps their projects on time and their margins protected.”.Trade partners leveraging the 10,000 sq. ft. Transformation Center gain access to in-house designers who help solidify client choices, ensuring that design intent is perfectly matched with technical feasibility. This model effectively eliminates the "Contractor Triangle"—the fragmented communication between designers, suppliers, and installers that leads to costly delays.Key Trade Advantages of the Elite Partnership:Variable Scope Control: Trade partners can choose "Product-Only" sourcing, "Design-Plus-Product," or "Full Turnkey" execution managed by dedicated in-house project managers.Direct-Buy Pricing: Access to Elite-tier manufacturer pricing on flooring, countertops, and cabinetry to protect trade margins.In-House Fabrication: Guaranteed quality and lead times through Stonemeyer Granite’s automated fabrication facility.Mechanical Certainty: Direct access to Haltex Plumbing for seamless technical integration during the design phase.“The Design House serves as a critical trade ally,” said Patrick Warren, Vice President of Residential Sales at Daltile. “Their ability to scale their involvement to meet the specific needs of a custom builder or independent designer is what makes them a national leader.”.Trade professionals are invited to tour the revamped 10,000 sq. ft. selection center in Denton and learn about the Trade & Designer Program.About The Design House: The Design House is a vertically integrated transformation company serving the North Texas trade community. Operating in-house divisions including Stonemeyer Granite and Haltex Plumbing, the firm provides scalable support for luxury home projects, from product supply to complete turnkey renovation.

