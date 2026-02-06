Arvix Biologics Expands BioMatrix™ Modular Platform for Surgical and Wound-Care Use

The Arvix BioMatrix™ platform is a modular biologic system comprising Base™, Core™, and Prime™ components designed to support surgical and wound-care workflows.

SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arvix Biologics announced the expansion of its BioMatrix™ platform, a modular biologic system developed for surgical and wound-care use where biologic tissue coverage is clinically indicated.BioMatrix™ is structured as a system comprising three core components — Base™, Core™, and Prime™ — designed to be utilized individually or in combination based on procedural requirements. Rather than positioning biologic products as isolated, single-use offerings, the platform architecture emphasizes consistency, interoperability, and clinical discretion within a unified system.The BioMatrix™ platform was developed to align with real-world surgical workflows, where clinicians often require flexibility in material selection without introducing unnecessary complexity or variation. By organizing multiple components under a single modular framework, the platform supports intraoperative decision-making while maintaining familiarity across use scenarios.Placental-derived biologic materials are commonly utilized in surgical and wound-care environments for their conformability, handling characteristics, and compatibility with soft-tissue interfaces. In these settings, practical considerations such as ease of placement, predictable behavior, and integration into established technique frequently influence product selection.Arvix Biologics emphasizes system-level design principles that prioritize usability, consistency, and workflow alignment. The BioMatrix™ platform is intended to support these priorities by providing clinicians access to multiple components within a coherent biologic system, rather than requiring navigation across disparate product lines.“Surgeons value systems that allow flexibility without forcing changes to established workflows,” said a spokesperson for Arvix Biologics. “BioMatrix™ was developed as a modular system so clinicians can work within a consistent framework while adapting component selection to the clinical scenario.”From a hospital governance perspective, platform-based biologic systems may support clearer evaluation, education, and inventory management by consolidating related components under a single product family. This structure can simplify value analysis review, formulary consideration, and clinical training by reducing fragmentation while preserving clinician choice.As healthcare systems continue to evaluate biologic products through the lens of standardization, predictability, and operational efficiency, modular platform approaches are increasingly favored over one-off solutions. BioMatrix™ reflects this evolution by organizing Base™, Core™, and Prime™ components within a unified system designed to scale alongside institutional needs.Arvix Biologics continues to advance the BioMatrix™ platform with a focus on system coherence, quality, and thoughtful alignment with surgical and wound-care environments. Ongoing development efforts emphasize consistency across components, practical usability, and compatibility with existing clinical workflows.For more information, visit https://www.arvixbiologics.com

