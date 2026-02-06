Streamline Landscape Owner Holds Dual Irrigation and Drainage Certifications Serving DFW Homeowners

Streamline Landscape Logo

COLLEYVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spencer Perkins, owner of Streamline Landscape , holds both a Texas Licensed Irrigator credential (LI0023858) issued by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and certification as an NDS Preferred Drainage Contractor. The dual licensing positions the Colleyville-based company to address interconnected water management problems that plague residential and commercial properties throughout Tarrant County and surrounding areas.The TCEQ Licensed Irrigator designation requires completion of a 40-hour training program, passage of a state examination, and ongoing continuing education totaling 24 hours every three years. Texas law prohibits anyone without this license from designing, installing, or repairing irrigation systems connected to public or private water supplies. The licensing requirement exists primarily to protect municipal water systems from contamination through improper backflow prevention.Perkins' additional NDS certification demonstrates specialized training in drainage system design and installation. NDS manufactures drainage products used in French drain systems, channel drains, and catch basins. The Preferred Contractor designation requires documented experience and knowledge of proper installation techniques for managing surface and subsurface water."North Texas properties sit on expansive clay soil that shifts between wet and dry seasons," said Spencer Perkins, Owner of Streamline Landscape. "When irrigation systems overwater or drainage fails, that soil movement damages foundations, cracks pavement, and kills plants. Having credentials in both disciplines lets us solve the complete water equation rather than treating symptoms."The company serves residential and commercial clients across Colleyville, Southlake, Keller, Grapevine, Fort Worth, Flower Mound, Trophy Club, Westlake, Argyle, Hurst, North Richland Hills, and Roanoke. Services include irrigation system design and installation, sprinkler repairs, French drain installation, channel drain systems, and landscape construction. Streamline Landscape in Colleyville, TX maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, earned accreditation in May 2022, and holds a 4.9-star average across customer review platforms. The company uses Rain Bird irrigation components and offers financing through Hearth for larger projects.About Streamline Landscape Streamline Landscape in Colleyville provides irrigation, drainage, landscaping, and hardscaping services throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Founded by Spencer Perkins, a Mississippi State University graduate who started in the landscaping industry as a teenager, the company operates from its Colleyville headquarters at 6516 Colleyville Blvd. Services include sprinkler system installation and repair, French and channel drain installation, landscape design, outdoor kitchens, patios, pergolas, retaining walls, and ongoing maintenance programs. For consultations, call (817) 701-8920 or visit https://streamlinelc.com/ ###Media ContactStreamline LandscapeAddress: 6516 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville, TX 76034Phone: (817) 701-8920Website: https://streamlinelc.com/

