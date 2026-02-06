Moving Walls and TikTok Bring Creativity Beyond the Screen into Real World Spaces Across APAC and MEA

Moving Walls inks partnership with Tik Tok

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moving Walls , the world’s leading connected media platform, powering over a million screens worldwide and Retail Media, today announced a strategic partnership with TikTok under its Out of Phone initiative, marking a major step in bringing TikTok’s digital creativity into physical spaces. The collaboration enables brands to extend TikTok content beyond mobile screens and into real-world environments where people live, move, and engage offline. Srikanth Ramachandran , Founder and Group CEO of Moving Walls, said “Digital-first does not mean mobile-only. User attention extends far beyond the phone.” “TikTok has transformed creativity on mobile, and through this partnership, brands can translate on-platform engagement into measurable impact in the physical world, combining global scale with precision and insight.”The Out of Phone initiative reflects TikTok’s commitment to taking content beyond the palm of our hands and into everyday life. By leveraging Moving Walls’ global DOOH infrastructure, brands can amplify on-app momentum into high-visibility, contextually relevant moments across transit hubs, airports, malls, retail environments, and public spaces. This creates omni-channel coherence, measurable engagement, and new opportunities for immersive brand experiences."We couldn't be more excited to partner with Moving Walls," said Dan Page, Global Head of Media and Licensing Partnerships. "Through Out of Phone and this partnership, we're enabling brands to extend TikTok's joy and creativity beyond the mobile screen and into real-world spaces across APAC and EMEA."Early activations, including campaigns for an international beauty brand in Jakarta, demonstrate how brands can seamlessly bring TikTok content beyond the platform, supported by full-funnel planning, execution, and analytics. These initiatives show how TikTok-native creativity can drive measurable impact in physical spaces and set a blueprint for future brand engagement strategies.As the DOOH and retail media markets evolve, advertisers are seeking creative, data-driven, and connected solutions. This partnership positions Moving Walls and TikTok at the forefront of this transformation, enabling brands to navigate the emerging frontier of offline attention with intelligence, scale, and measurable results.In a world where attention is the most valuable currency, this collaboration signals a new era for brand engagement, bridging mobile virality and real-world impact.

