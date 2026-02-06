Atlanta Personal Injury Attorney Glenn Cambre Jr. Receives National Lawyer of the Year Recognition

Cambre & Associates Logo

Founding partner of Cambre & Associates honored by American Institute of Legal Professionals for excellence in trial advocacy and client service.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glenn T. Cambre Jr., founding partner of Cambre & Associates Injury & Accident Lawyers , has received the Lawyer of the Year award from the American Institute of Legal Professionals, recognizing his contributions to personal injury law and commitment to serving accident victims throughout metro Atlanta.The American Institute of Legal Professionals extends the distinction through a rigorous multi-phase selection process that includes peer nominations and third-party research. Membership in the invitation-only organization is limited to attorneys who demonstrate superior qualifications in trial advocacy, ethical standards, and professional achievement. Cambre joins a select group of trial attorneys from across the country who have earned this recognition for their dedication to advancing the practice of law.Since establishing Cambre & Associates in 2014, Cambre has built a six-attorney firm that has recovered millions of dollars in compensation for clients across Georgia. The firm's attorneys bring diverse legal backgrounds spanning personal injury, criminal defense, family law, and immigration law, with several team members licensed in multiple states and admitted to both state and federal courts throughout Georgia.The recognition comes at a time when personal injury legal services remain critically important in the Atlanta metro area, where the Atlanta Police Department reported 28,278 traffic accidents in 2023 alone. Between 2018 and 2022, motor vehicle crashes in Atlanta's city limits resulted in 387 fatalities and more than 69,000 injuries, according to Georgia Department of Transportation data. The firm handles cases involving car accidents, truck collisions, motorcycle crashes, medical malpractice, premises liability, workplace injuries, and wrongful death claims."This recognition reflects our entire team's commitment to providing responsive, results-driven representation for injury victims who often face overwhelming medical expenses and uncertain recovery timelines," said Glenn T. Cambre Jr., founding partner of Cambre & Associates Injury & Accident Lawyers. "Having served in the U.S. Navy and worked on Wall Street before entering law, I understand the importance of discipline, strategic thinking, and unwavering dedication to the mission—principles that guide how we approach every client case."Before founding his Atlanta practice, Cambre served five years in the U.S. Navy and worked as a stockbroker on Wall Street. He earned his Juris Doctorate from Atlanta's John Marshall Law School, graduating in the top twenty percent of his class. Cambre and his firm's attorneys have also earned rankings on The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100 list, a distinction reserved for premier trial attorneys who demonstrate exceptional qualifications in leadership, reputation, and case results.The firm operates on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients pay no legal fees unless the firm secures compensation through settlement or verdict. This approach removes financial barriers for accident victims seeking experienced legal representation while aligning the firm's interests with achieving maximum recovery for clients. Cambre & Associates maintains offices in both Atlanta and Macon, providing 24/7 availability for initial consultations throughout metro Atlanta and central Georgia.Cambre's leadership extends beyond courtroom advocacy through the firm's Cambre Cares initiative, which provides legal support and community outreach throughout the Atlanta region. The program reflects the firm's commitment to serving the communities where clients live and work, addressing legal needs while supporting local causes and organizations.The firm's legal team includes Attorney Hannah Moore, who earned her Juris Doctorate from Georgia State University College of Law in 2011 and graduated Cum Laude from the University of Georgia. Senior Associate Attorney Ian Perez, who is fluent in Spanish and licensed in both Georgia and Florida, works extensively with Atlanta's Latino community to ensure language is never a barrier to quality legal representation. This multilingual capability has proven essential in serving metro Atlanta's diverse population.Cambre & Associates handles personal injury matters across fifteen practice areas, including back and neck injuries, bicycle and e-scooter accidents, catastrophic injuries, nursing home abuse, pedestrian accidents, product liability, public transportation accidents, and soft tissue injuries. The firm's diverse legal backgrounds enable attorneys to navigate complex litigation that requires specialized knowledge, such as cases involving medical malpractice or commercial vehicle regulations.The firm serves clients throughout metro Atlanta and surrounding communities, including Alpharetta, Brookhaven, Decatur, Dunwoody, Johns Creek, Marietta, Roswell, Sandy Springs, Smyrna, and Tucker. Attorneys maintain deep familiarity with local courts, judges, and legal procedures across different jurisdictions within the region.About Cambre & Associates Injury & Accident Lawyers Cambre & Associates Injury & Accident Lawyer provides comprehensive legal representation for individuals injured through negligence throughout metro Atlanta and central Georgia. Founded in 2014 by former U.S. Navy serviceman Glenn T. Cambre Jr., the firm's six personal injury attorneys have recovered millions of dollars for clients while earning recognition including placement on The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100 list. The firm operates offices in Atlanta and Macon, offering 24/7 availability and contingency-fee representation across fifteen personal injury practice areas. For more information, visit https://glenncambre.com or call (770) 502-6116.###Media ContactCambre & Associates Injury & Accident LawyersAddress: 2310 Parklake Dr NE Suite 300 Atlanta, GAPhone: (770) 502-6116Website: https://glenncambre.com

